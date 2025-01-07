Knicks must avoid foolish center swap if they decide to deal Mitchell Robinson

The New York Knicks are serious contenders. Jalen Brunson is an unquestioned superstar. Their addition of Karl-Anthony Towns gives the franchise a legit co-star and arguably the NBA’s best starting five. The Knicks want to maximize their title chances, but making a trade before the deadline won’t be easy.

New York is not breaking up their starting five. That leaves Mitchell Robinson’s $14.3 million contract as the biggest salary matcher on their books. Robinson has not played this season as he recovers from offseason surgery. There are serious questions to answer and moving on may be the Knicks' only option.

Mitch Rob figures to draw some interest, but New York needs to make a move that helps them win in the playoffs. ESPN dropped players to watch on each team (subscription required) ahead of the trade deadline where they proposed a wild swap for the Knicks that makes zero sense.

Knicks cannot trade Mitchell Robinson for Jonas Valanciunas

New York was interested in Valanciunas this offseason, but could not work out a deal with the free agent. He signed with the rebuilding Wizards and is firmly on the trade block ahead of Feb. 6. The 6’11 big man just started a three-year contract. The Knicks current roster will get more expensive and the fit is just not there.

Valanciunas is a strong rebounder and offensive threat but struggles on defense. His rim protection and ability to guard on the perimeter have been questions for years. JV’s team has not won a playoff series since 2018. The 32-year-old has played for three different franchises, but none have cleared that barrier.

The Knicks do not need another elite offensive weapon. His screening would help Jalen Brunson get open. New York could use his rebounding and playmaking, but they cannot play him next to Karl-Anthony Towns. The Knicks cannot have two big men who struggle to protect the rim and guard on the perimeter sharing the court.

There is no sense in giving up Mitchell Robinson for someone who would play ten minutes per game in the playoffs. Head coach Tom Thibodeau will want KAT out there. Mitchell Robinson could share the court with him, but Valanciunas needs a larger offensive role and less defensive responsibilities to be maximized.

The New York Knicks should explore the market for Mitch Rob. They are legitimate title contenders and should try to maximize their odds of winning it all in 2025. Trading for Jonas Valanciunas is not the answer. The Knicks had interest when they needed a center, but acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns killed it.

Expect the Wizards to trade JV, but he should not wind up in the Big Apple. The Knicks will be looking elsewhere, so stay tuned.