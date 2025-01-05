Latest rumors suggest Knicks have a serious Mitchell Robinson problem

The New York Knicks traded for Karl-Anthony Towns to fill their center void. It was a fantastic move that improved their championship odds. It may not have happened without Mitchell Robinson’s injury. The Knicks knew he would miss significant time after offseason surgery, and there is still plenty of uncertainty.

New York needs a center capable of guarding Joel Embiid, Jarrett Allen, and Kristaps Porzingis in the playoffs. Towns will do fine in some matches, but having a rim protector would be ideal. The Knicks planned on getting Robinson back or using him in a trade to upgrade, but that may not happen.

The Knicks are looking to make moves ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, but need the matching salary. They are not trading any member of their starting five, but moving Robinson is difficult if the latest rumors are true.

Mitchell Robinson’s health is a serious question for the Knicks

SNY’s Ian Bagley cast serious doubt on Robinson’s return. Fans knew the seven-footer was not close after head coach Tom Thibodeau admitted he was not running full speed or doing contact work in practice. Bagley paints a scarier picture.

With no clear timetable to return and Robinson having surgeries on both feet, things are unclear. Bagley notes multiple teams have inquired about his health, but have gotten no clarity.

That is a massive problem for the Knicks. New York wants Robinson to be their backup center and change of pace option in the playoffs. That only happens if he is healthy and at full strength. Even if the Knicks find a trade, no franchise will want to take on Mitch Rob if he is not ready to make an on-court impact. Trading a player at his lowest point is not something the Knicks want.

Robinson is working his way back slowly. The franchise hopes he is cleared for contact before the end of January. He must start running at full speed for that to be a reality. The trade deadline is one month away, and the Knicks need things to happen quickly.

If not, they may be stuck with Robinson and have zero idea what the franchise will get from him down the stretch and into the playoffs.

The New York Knicks need Mitchell Robinson. On the court, he gives them a potential two-big lineup to match up better in the playoffs. They will explore using his $14.3 million salary in a trade. The Knicks cannot maximize him unless he is healthy and on the court. The problem is nobody seems to know when that will actually happen.