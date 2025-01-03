5 Knicks destined to leave New York in 2025

The New York Knicks are not done making moves. They traded for Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges to improve their title odds. New York is an elite team and will be searching for upgrades this offseason no matter who wins the title. The Knicks would love to add some depth but may surprise in the playoffs either way.

They have an open roster spot and are expected to be players in the buyout market. Do not rule out a trade before the Feb. 6 deadline. The Knicks want to maximize their odds and finding another trusted option would do just that.

There will be roster changes before the calendar flips to 2026. Four players are in the final year of their contracts, and one is already on the trade block. Expect the Knicks to look for the finishing pieces of their talented roster. Finding them could mean these players leave the Big Apple.

5. Landry Shamet

The 6’4 sharpshooter just joined the franchise on a one-year contract. He was with the Knicks in training camp, but a preseason injury caused him to be waived. New York wanted the luxury tax savings.

Shamet averages just 3.4 points and 0.8 steals in 8.0 minutes per game so far. He is barely getting run and is on an expiring deal. The Knicks want another shooter on their bench but will be quick to move on if they can find an upgrade. Shamet struggles on defense and rates as a replacement-level player by VORP over the last five seasons.

New York will not be shy about adding a superior fit. It could come before the Feb. 6 trade deadline or in the offseason. Either way, Shamet won’t stay long with the franchise.

4. Jericho Sims

There has already been some trade buzz about Sims as the 6’10 big man has struggled to get minutes. He averages just 1.7 points, and 3.6 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per game. Sims has not seen the floor in five of the last 11 contests and has gotten fewer than four minutes in four others.

The 26-year-old is in the final year of his contract and is barely playing with Mitchell Robinson out. Sims is not part of the rotation and has no future with the Knicks. The franchise will explore his market before the deadline. If they cannot find a trade, expect Sims to depart in free agency as he searches for more playing time.

3. Cameron Payne

The 30-year-old has bounced around the NBA. New York is his fourth team in the last three seasons and the seventh in his ten-year career. Payne is playing well with the Knicks, but he is on a one-year veteran minimum contract. He will be a free agent in the offseason, and teams are always looking for reserve guards.

The Knicks may be interested in bringing him back, but they are unlikely to offer more than the minimum. Does Payne find a better offer? The veteran may choose to chase a championship in a different city. There are zero guarantees he will stay in the Big Apple.

2. Precious Achiuwa

The Knicks did not trust Achiuwa as their starting center. They knew Mitchell Robinson would miss the beginning of the season and searched all summer for an upgrade. It was not until the eve of the season when they acquired Karl-Anthony Towns, but it was clear the franchise did not want to ride with the 6’8 big man.

Achiuwa averages 5.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.8 blocks in 19.0 minutes per game. He has made five of his 12 3-point attempts but is far from a trusted option.

The 25-year-old becomes an unrestricted free agent this offseason. New York likely shop him before the deadline, and fans should not expect him to return for the 2025-26 campaign. Achiuwa will be searching for a larger role and more money in free agency.

1. Mitchell Robinson

Fans are waiting for Robinson, but his time with the Knicks may be over. He is still not practicing and was shopped this offseason. There is just over one month before the trade deadline, and Robinson’s $14.3 million salary could be a key matching number in a deal. The front office will certainly do their due diligence.

Robinson played just 31 games last season and is coming off a second ankle surgery. There is no telling what he looks like when he returns. Losing some lateral quickness and athleticism could severely impact his rim-protection. The Knicks need someone to match up against the NBA’s elite centers. Robinson may no longer be up to that task.

The New York Knicks will move on from Mitchell Robinson if they decide to make another trade. It may not happen until this offseason but do not expect him to stick long-term.

The Knicks want to win as soon as possible. That means making difficult roster decisions, including moving on from players. Expect more changes, and several Knicks won’t make it through 2025. Stay tuned to find out who.