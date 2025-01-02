Knicks are the team to watch in potential title shifting race

The New York Knicks are title contenders. They have won nine straight to climb to third in the Eastern Conference. New York has the top-end talent to compete with the elite teams, but their depth has been questioned. The Knicks are dispelling the doubts, but they could use one or two more trusted pieces to help them make a deep playoff run.

Fans hope Mitchell Robinson can provide a boost. The seven-footer is still recovering from offseason ankle surgery and could be dangled in trades before the deadline. His lack of value may prevent the Knicks from adding a significant upgrade and force the franchise to join a key race they have long missed out on.

Bill Simmons quickly pointed to the Knicks as a top buyout destination this season. The reasons are obvious, but New York fans are not used to their team being in this position. Simmons had plenty to say, and it could alter the title picture.

Knicks are the team to watch in the buyout market

Several veterans change teams via the buyout market every year. They give back some money on their current contract to go play with a contender. Players like Russell Westbrook, Kyle Lowry, Kevin Love, and Spencer Dinwiddie all switched teams via buyouts over the last two years.

The new CBA changed the market. Teams over the first tax apron can only sign players making below the non-taxpayer mid-level exception in their previous contract. The market is limited for teams like the Knicks, but there still could be a difference-maker available.

Simmons was quick to point to the Knicks as the most attractive option. Their depth questions create an opportunity for playing time on a title contender in one of the most desirable cities. Listen to Simmons’ full rationale below.

Imagine the Knicks adding a P.J. Tucker or Chris Paul before the playoffs begin. New York may target a backup big man if Mitchell Robinson struggles in his return from injury. There will be options, and the Knicks are a desirable destination with interest in the best available options. They may add the one missing piece in a deep playoff run.

The Celtics feel a bit vulnerable. Several of the defending champions played in the Olympics, which further shortened their offseason. The miles may be catching up, and it is not easy to just turn it on when the playoffs begin. If Boston falters, the Knicks could quickly become the favorites in the East and make the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

Will the New York Knicks add via the buyout market? Bill Simmons thinks they have a strong case, and it may just be the piece that pushes them over the top. This is a story to monitor as things begin to heat up in February.