Knicks emphatically quiet biggest criticism with Jalen Brunson out

The New York Knicks win streak was in jeopardy when Jalen Brunson was ruled out about 40 minutes before the team’s New Year’s Day tipoff. Things got worse when backup point Miles McBride injured his hamstring in pregame warmups. The Knicks made two blockbuster trades that impacted their depth. They are unquestionably better with Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, but could they win without their best player?

KAT needed to take on a larger role, but head coach Tom Thibodeau faced an even more difficult problem at the point. Cameron Payne was thrust into the starting five. The veteran had not played more than ten minutes in a game since Dec. 23, but the bigger question was who would backup? The Knicks had rookie Tyler Kolek, but he had played 40 minutes in a G League game earlier in the day.

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Thibs used Kolek as his backup point guard in a 119-103 win over the Jazz to make it nine straight victories. New York only used eight players in the dominant win, but their bench played a crucial role.

Knicks answer depth questions with Jalen Brunson out

Cameron Payne had eight points, nine assists, three rebounds, and three steals in 36 minutes of action. He made just two of his nine field goals, but New York was plus-five in his minutes.

The bench combined for 16 points. Precious Achiuwa had 12 points, three rebounds, one steal, and one block as the Knicks outscored Utah by 15 in his 13 minutes. Landry Shamet was plus-10 in 11 minutes and New York won Kolek’s 12 minutes by 11 points. The rookie logging 52 minutes in one day was not ideal, but the Knicks had no other option.

Thibs will always play his starters massive minutes, but the Knicks bench is better than advertised. McBride is shooting over 40 percent from 3-point range for the second straight year and handing out three assists each night. Precious Achiuwa is a fine backup big man. Payne proved he can run the offense and make plays. Shamet remains a plus-shooter, and Kolek keeps improving. The Knicks have the top-end talent to compete with the NBA’s best, and their depth is solid.

New York is a serious title contender. Fans may not be impressed by a 16-point win over the rebuilding Jazz, but they dominated an inferior opponent without their best player. That is the hallmark of an elite team. There was plenty of worry after the team’s slow start, but those questions have been answered.

The New York Knicks hope Jalen Brunson can recover before Friday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. It is a marquee showdown that has supporters excited. The Knicks are elite and can compete with any team. Their top-end talent is clear, and New York has unexpected depth. Do not be surprised to see a statement win.