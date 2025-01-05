Knicks continue to crush Karl-Anthony Towns trade as Timberwolves struggle

The New York Knicks dropped two straight games after winning nine consecutive, but it has done little to change the vibe. They are third in offensive rating and in the Eastern Conference standings. The trades for Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges made the Knicks title contenders. They have the top-end talent to compete with anyone, but it was dangerously close to never happening.

Towns is having arguably the best season of his career in the Big Apple. He averages 24.7 points, 14.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks in 34.5 minutes per game. KAT is shooting 54.8 percent from the field and 44.0 percent on his threes. There is legitimate MVP buzz, and Knicks’ fans are excited to see what the seven-footer can do next.

New York could not be happier about the trade, but things are not going so well in Minnesota. The Timberwolves have lost three straight to drop to 17-17 on the season. They were in the conference finals in 2024 and are certainly missing Towns.

Karl-Anthony Towns is making the Timberwolves regret trading him to the Knicks

KAT spent the first nine years of his NBA career in Minnesota. It was all he knew before being traded to the Knicks. Towns was a four-time All-Star and an elite stretch five. The Timberwolves needed to get their finances in order but underestimated just how important Towns was to their offense.

The Knicks immediately jumped into the top three in offensive rating after finishing seventh last season. Minnesota had an elite defense but was in the middle of the pack with the ball in 2024. They dropped to 21st this season, and Anthony Edwards is struggling to deal with added defensive attention (subscription required). Teams cannot leave Towns open and having an elite scorer would solve several of their offensive woes.

KAT has quickly formed a dynamic duo with Jalen Brunson. Teams are struggling to stop their attack and Towns is back to being an elite rebounder in his return to the five. The Wolves were playing him next to Rudy Gobert. That option returns for head coach Tom Thibodeau when Mitchell Robinson is healthy.

This trade was a slam dunk for the Knicks. Julius Randle had long been in trade rumors, and Timberwolves fans are quickly figuring out why the All-Star is maddening to have on your team. Donte DiVincenzo had a career year in New York and is struggling to find his fit in Minnesota. Knicks fans love it as Towns puts up monster numbers every night and has the franchise dreaming of a deep playoff run.

The New York Knicks may not be done. They would love to upgrade their roster before the Feb. 6 trade deadline and will be players in the buyout market. This is their shot. Expect Leon Rose and the front office to do everything possible to maximize it.