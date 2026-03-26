Knicks' most impactful playoff presence is charging up at exactly the right time

Despite what the tabloids may suggest, the New York Knicks are far more than just the Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns show.

Surrounding these two All-Stars are a bevy of high-end, rough-and-tough complementary contributors who, when push comes to shove, have proven themselves more than capable of stepping up and providing high-impact contributions on the hardwood.

Fortunately for them, with the postseason mere weeks away, it seems one of their most impactful tertiary talents is charging up at the most opportune time, as Mitchell Robinson has found himself on an absolute tear during these last seven games.

Mitchell Robinson getting into a groove just ahead of Knicks playoff run

When healthy, the eighth-year center is one of the most integral parts of New York's successes.

This was put on full display during last year's playoff run, where, as a result of his elite rebounding and defensive skills, he placed fourth on the team in net rating (5.7), second in opponent field-goal percentage (43.5), and first in blocks per 100 possessions (1.9) among those who played a minimum of 10 games.

Though held back by both injuries and minutes restrictions here in 2025-26, Robinson has still served as a game-changing difference-maker when on the hardwood, especially as of late.

Since March 11, the pivot has found himself absolutely dominating in the interior, as he's been pulling down a whopping 11.6 boards per game, with 4.7 coming on the offensive end (the second-most in the association throughout this stretch), and swatting 3.6 shots per 100 possessions.

Having someone of Robinson's ilk fully healthy and available in the rotation is truly a godsend to have for the Knicks depth chart.

Though KAT is a proven All-NBA talent, here in his second season in the Big Apple, he's drawn some well-deserved criticism for his inconsistent offensive production and often debilitating defensive lapses.

On top of this, New York's scoring inefficiencies without Brunson on the floor could certainly use a steady presence who can secure probable missed shots and create second-chance opportunities.

Robinson is an ideal depth piece to address all of these aforementioned areas of concern.

Though he may not be the splashiest of players, nor does his resume boast any attention-grabbing honors or end-of-season accolades, Knicks fans are well aware of how much of a "star in his role" kind of player Mitchell Robinson is.

With the days now dwindling down toward the 2026 playoffs, he's starting to remind everyone of this undeniable truth.