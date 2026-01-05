Mitchell Robinson quietly dominating stat that won't surprise Knicks fans

Amid the drama concerning and question marks surrounding his future with the New York Knicks, Mitchell Robinson finds himself dominating in a particular area of play that most teams across the league could only dream of.

While it's well understood among fans that the big man is one of the best offensive rebounders the game currently has to offer, his numbers in 2025-26 truly put him on an island of his own.

Per 100 possessions, Robinson is pulling down an obscene 12.0 offensive boards, a mark that ranks him number one among his peers.

To put into perspective just how ridiculous this kind of production is, out of the 30 teams in the association, the 27-year-old is pulling down second-chance boards at a higher rate than 20 of them, meaning that he, as an individual, is a more effective offensive rebounder than 66.7 percent of full-on NBA ball clubs.

Knicks big a more efficient offensive rebounder than majority of teams

Since arriving in the Big Apple back in 2018, Robinson has established himself as one of the most ferocious paint dwellers thanks to both his shot-swatting and board gobbling abilities.

Now in year eight with the Knicks, these skills are once again found on full display, as he's posting sensational averages of 1.1 blocks and 8.6 rebounds in just 18.5 minutes played per night while predominantly coming off the pine.

Throughout his tenure, Robinson has become a force to be reckoned with when out on the hardwood thanks to his nitty-gritty contributions.

Of course, along the way, his inability to regularly be "out on the hardwood" has led many to wonder whether he's worth holding onto for much longer.

Over the previous five seasons leading into this one, Robinson has played in fewer than 60 games in four of them. His last two saw him register fewer than 35.

His abundance of absences has largely been due to a number of nagging health-related ailments, and, now in 2025-26, he's once again succumbed to the injury bug, even just now returning from a three-game hiatus as a result of having ankle issues.

With these ongoing concerns, coupled with the fact that he's currently playing through the final year of a four-year, $60 million deal, many are starting to believe that, even when considering his tremendous rebounding and defensive mastery, the cash-strapped Knicks may be better off parting ways with Robinson rather than re-upping with his services.

Whether it comes via free agency or ahead of February's trade deadline, a parting of ways between Mitch and the Knicks seems to be the most logical course of action.

Fortunately for the big man, with his niche set of skills, he's bound to draw significant interest from opposing clubs, even with his built-in baggage.