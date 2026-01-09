Karl-Anthony Towns reveals why his adjustment to Knicks' new system isn't easy

Karl-Anthony Towns is struggling and the New York Knicks just simply can’t afford it. As New York’s number two option behind Jalen Brunson, the team needs their All-Star big to score consistently.

The Knicks' 121-90 blowout loss to the Detroit Pistons showed exactly why fans are worried about his level of play. The center finished the night with just six points, one rebound, one assist, and six turnovers in 23 minutes of action.

Adjusting to Mike Brown’s system hasn’t been smooth

It was Towns' second-lowest scoring game of the season, highlighting a potentially concerning drop in production. After the game, Towns acknowledged the challenge of adjusting to new head coach Mike Brown’s system.

“Biggest adjustment is for me. Like Mike said, I make the biggest sacrifice…we’re figuring it out...we’ve got to sit down and figure out who we are and how we want to get back on track,” he told media.

Learning the new system has clearly been impacting his rhythm, with his shooting numbers reflecting that struggle. His 3-point percentage has fallen from 42 percent from last season to 35.4 percent so far this year.

KAT's shooting woes don't end there. For the first time since the 2022-23 season, he's shooting under 50% from the field. He's averaging 21.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game, great numbers overall, but not enough in the scoring department if he is inconsistent.

As a contender, the Knicks need to balance having both Towns and Jalen Brunson hurting them defensively. Towns cannot be a liability on both ends of the floor, especially as the playoffs approach and the games get tighter.

There could be another reason for KAT’s poor play: the fact that he is getting fewer minutes. Brown is giving younger players more time to develop, which has limited KAT’s touches and opportunities to find his rhythm. When he is involved, you see the dominant player who could stretch defenses and carry scoring loads.

The message should be clear to the Knicks coaching staff: Towns has to assert himself offensively, stay confident, and deliver consistently. The Knicks need him to step up as a true second option and provide scoring and efficiency to complement Brunson.

If he can make that adjustment and learn to thrive in Brown’s new system, then New York has a real chance to contend and leave games like Monday’s behind.