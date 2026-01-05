Knicks making ugly Karl-Anthony Towns realization that could be their downfall

The New York Knicks have lost their last three games, and they may be coming to an ugly Karl-Anthony Towns realization. Towns gets picked on defensively. That’s always been true. For the last three games, he’s also struggled with his three-point shot. And as a whole, New York doesn’t seem too confident in him, at least, not compared to their faith in Jalen Brunson.

During his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Towns did well as a secondary option once Anthony Edwards got to town. Before that, he only made the playoffs once—when Jimmy Butler led the way. Settling into a Robin role is perfectly fine, but since the Josh Hart injury, the Knicks’ reliance on Towns has shifted ever so slightly.

And the results haven’t been pretty.

The Knicks may not trust Karl-Anthony Towns

New York’s defense has been slipping. And Towns is a big part of it. Hart’s defensive presence and rebounding work wonders for New York, even helping to cover up some of their flaws.

But without him, things get exposed even more than usual. And one of the primary problems with the Knicks’ defense is Towns’ inability to guard on the perimeter.

On top of that, the Knicks don’t seem particularly confident in Towns as a late-game maestro. Obviously, Brunson is their lead guy in that regard, but they need Towns to be his second in command. Zach Lowe of The Zach Lowe Show isn’t even sure if they are happy with him playing that role:

“Their offense is unassailably really good. It’s their defense, and the lack of just general faith in KAT to make smart decisions in high-leverage moments.”

If Towns isn’t a plus on the defensive end (or even average, for that matter), and the Knicks don’t trust him in big moments, then why are they paying him $53 million?

He’s a constant double-double threat. When his three-point shooting is flowing nicely, he’s an elite floor-spacer. And he can enter moments when he dominates the paint, too.

But defensively, Towns is a mess. And considering Brunson isn’t great, either, it makes guarding the pick-and-roll a very messy endeavor for the Knicks.

During their latest three-game skid, Towns’ three-point woes have been a catalyst, combined with New York’s overall struggles on the defensive side of the ball.

If Towns can’t become someone the Knicks trust, it could end up being their downfall in the long run as they look to compete for championships this season and beyond.