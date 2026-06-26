Mikal Bridges trade looks even better for the Knicks after the draft

The New York Knicks gave up five first-round picks to acquire Mikal Bridges, but that deal looks even better after the lone selection they got in return was made in the 2026 NBA Draft. The Knicks knew the second-rounder wasn’t going to hold a ton of value, so they used it to trade for Jose Alvarado at the deadline. The Pelicans ended up selecting Jaron Pierre Jr. with the 58th pick, who was ranked 79th on Christopher Kline’s Big Board.

Turning a draft pick that is unlikely to provide any NBA value into a key role player was clutch by Leon Rose. Alvarado helped the Knicks win the championship, including having a key eight points in 15 minutes off the bench in a one-point Game 4 victory in the NBA Finals. New York certainly doesn’t have the title without Bridges. Rose keeps making smart moves, and fans can mark this down as another win.

There will be some pain. The Knicks still owe unprotected picks in 2027, 2029, and 2031, plus a swap in 2028 to Brooklyn from the Bridges deal. No matter what happens from here, New York won this trade. Winning a championship makes all of the picks worth it. The fact that the Knicks flipped an inconsequential pick into a key role player makes this trade even better.

Knicks’ Mikal Bridges trade is looking genius after latest pick finalized

Bridges was a necessary upgrade. The Knicks signed Jalen Brunson in free agency. They had acquired OG Anunoby and Josh Hart via trade. Leon Rose knew they needed more help on the wing and coveted Brunson’s college teammate. The Nets made New York pay handsomely, but the Knicks were excited to get Bridges.

Here is a look at the full details of the much-maligned trade after the latest draft pick.

Knicks received: Mikal Bridges, Keita Bates-Diop, Juan Pablo Vaulet, and Jaron Pierre Jr.

Nets acquired: Bojan Bogdanovic, Shake Milton, Mamadi Diakite, Ben Saraf, Nolan Traore, Adou Thiero, 3 unprotected 1st round picks (2027, 2029, 2031), 2028 1st round picks swap

The Knicks just won the championship. They gave up the 19th and 22nd picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, and New York just had the 24th selection. Giving up three more picks in the 20s isn’t going to make this trade look worse. Bridges just played 32.0 minutes per game and made an impact on both ends of the floor during a championship run.

This deal keeps getting better for the Knicks. It wasn’t just winning a ring. The NBA’s lottery reform gave it a boost, and watching the Pelicans select a player years away from making an NBA impact after New York traded it for Jose Alvarado was the cherry on top. The Knicks made all the right moves, and the dividends are being paid.

The New York Knicks won the Mikal Bridges trade, and the deal keeps looking better for the defending champions. Bridges is under contract through 2030 and remains a key piece of their core. The 6’6 wing is a force on both ends of the floor and is in the middle of his prime.

Fans can expect Bridges to play a key role again next season, but that is icing on the cake. The 29-year-old just helped the Knicks win it all, so game over. This trade was a win, and using the Bridges deal to get Jose Alvarado makes this one even sweeter.