Karl-Anthony Towns trade already looking genius after preseason win over Wolves
By Tyler Watts
The New York Knicks desperately needed a starting center, so they pulled off a shocking blockbuster for Karl-Anthony Towns. It cost the Knicks Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and multiple draft picks. They did not want to part with DiVincenzo, but it was the price to land a four-time All-Star.
Towns’ new team hosted his former squad on Sunday evening. It was his first chance to play against the Timberwolves in his career. Randle did not suit up as he continues his recovery. It was only preseason, but this one had something special. The Knicks played a tribute video for Randle and DiVincenzo, but the on-court action was even better.
Towns did not have his best game, but he showcased how he could unlock the Knicks on both ends of the floor to make them a serious title contender. New York lost in the second round of the playoffs in 2024, but they believe they can win it all with KAT.
Karl-Anthony Towns making Knicks' trade look genius already
New York played their starters from 24-30 minutes in their third preseason contest, and everyone saw what makes KAT special. The seven-footer finished with 16 points, 16 rebounds, and three steals in 29 minutes of action. He went five of 13 from the field and two of six from 3-point range. The Knicks outscored the Wolves by seven with Towns on the floor, and he certainly changes things.
New York has a stretch five that should unlock their offense. Fans saw plenty of Jalen Brunson and KAT pick and rolls on Sunday, but the floor spacing was even more important. The Knicks attempted 32 3-pointers in three quarters against one of the best defenses in the NBA after taking just 35.8 per game last season. More attempts and the addition of an elite shooting like Towns should help everyone get easier buckets.
It was a slow offensive start for KAT on Sunday. He made just one of his four field goals, but that did not stop him against his former team. Even when the shots aren’t falling, Towns raises the franchise's offensive ceiling.
The seven-footer was an elite rebounder before Rudy Gobert arrived in Minnesota, and fans know head coach Tom Thibodeau will emphasize the glass. KAT could be back among the league leaders this season, and those extra possessions will help the Knicks win a few extra games this season.
Towns is not an elite defender, but he has improved in his nine-year NBA career. The 28-year-old is in his prime and may even take another step under Thibs. New York is loaded with perimeter stoppers, and that may be enough to make them elite. Towns will grab boards and block over one shot per game. The combination could result in an elite defense.
The Knicks defeated the Timberwolves on Oct. 13, but the starters did not play in the fourth. They were up by five after 36 minutes, and Jalen Brunson was the only starter with a negative plus-minus. The Knicks are ready for the games to count, and fans should be too.
The Karl-Anthony Towns trade is looking genius for the New York Knicks. They were a contender last season, but this move raised their ceiling. Can they win their first championship since 1973? That is the hope, and KAT will be a key piece if it happens. Tune in for what promises to be a fun and exciting season in the Big Apple.