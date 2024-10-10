Knicks trade for KAT looks even better after Mitchell Robinson injury update
The New York Knicks knew that Mitchell Robinson could miss time at the beginning of the season. Tom Thibodeau said that the team's need for another center was "the driving force" behind the blockbuster trade for Karl-Anthony Towns.
It's still early, but the trade looks good for the Knicks. KAT was allowed to practice with New York for the first time last Thursday. He's begun to build chemistry with his new teammates and performed well in the Knicks' first two preseason games.
The real test will start on Oct. 22 when the team travels to Boston for opening night. Initially, it seemed like Precious Achiuwa would be the starting center against the Celtics and that Jericho Sims would be his backup. Thibodeau even talked about Randle playing the five in small-ball lineups. The Knicks no longer have to worry about that with KAT in the lineup.
Maybe Towns will slide to the four when Robinson returns, but it will be a while before that happens. On Thursday morning, New ESPN insider Shams Charania said Robinson will be out for the rest of the calendar year. It was initially reported that he'd return in December or January. Now, it seems like the earliest Robinson will return is January.
Shams Charania reveals Mitchell Robinson will miss rest of calendar year
In June, New York sent Brooklyn five first-round picks and a pick swap for Mikal Bridges. At that point, it was clear the Knicks were all in. Losing Isaiah Hartenstein shortly after that was a tough blow, but that was out of New York's control.
The Knicks explored trade options before they re-signed Achiuwa. The front office tried to get KAT all summer, starting on draft night. Charania reported that New York offered Minnesota Randle and Robinson. Imagine if that deal had gone through shortly after the Knicks acquired Bridges.
It still stings a little bit knowing that Randle and Donte DiVincenzo are in Minnesota, but New York did what it had to do. Achiuwa was solid in the second half of last season for the Knicks, but he isn't a true starting center, especially for a contending team. Rather than have a big question mark at center, New York brought Towns home.
The Knicks dealt with enough injuries last season that eventually derailed their hopes of making a deep playoff run. Hartenstein is no longer around to step up in Robinson's absence.
New York's starting lineup looks a lot different than it did this time last year, but it's for the better. Hopefully, Robinson will be ready to go at the start of 2025!