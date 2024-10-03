Tom Thibodeau confirms Knicks' reason for surprise Karl-Anthony Towns trade
Remember when New York Knicks fans thought the team wouldn't trade Julius Randle before the season started? It turns out that the Knicks tried to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns all offseason, dating back to June's NBA draft. It was a surprise trade for fans but something that had been in the works for years.
Last week, fans learned that Mitchell Robinson would miss the first few months of the season. Even then, no one suspected that the Knicks would pull off a blockbuster trade, but that's what happened. On Friday night, New York sent Randle, Donte DiVincenzo, and a protected first-round pick to Minnesota for Towns. Charlotte was looped in so the trade would work financially.
The trade became official on Wednesday. Towns practiced with the Knicks on Thursday at training camp and spoke to the media. Tom Thibodeau talked about the KAT trade after he wasn't allowed to do so at Media Day. The head coach is reunited with Towns after he coached him in Minnesota.
Thibodeau confirmed New York's reasoning for trading for Towns. The Knicks knew they'd likely lose Isaiah Hartenstein in free agency. Robinson returned to his starting position after Hartenstein left, but he's not healthy.
Tom Thibodeau confirms obvious reason for Knicks' blockbuster trade
New York sent a hoard of first-round picks to Brooklyn for Mikal Bridges before the draft. The trade signified that the Knicks were all-in. A gap at center (even for the first few months of the season) could have set New York back. There's no guarantee that Robinson will remain healthy when (if) he returns.
Rather than wait until the trade deadline approaches in February, the Knicks acquired KAT before the season starts. He missed the first few days of training camp, but it's beneficial that he'll have several weeks to acclimate to his new environment before the regular season starts. It's a far better situation than a midseason trade would be.
It will be interesting to see how New York handles Robinson's future. The front office offered Minnesota Robinson and Randle in June. He's reportedly still on the trade block, even after the Towns trade. Robinson's one of the best defensive centers in the league when he's healthy, but his injury history is concerning.
Will the Knicks wait for Robinson to return and play him alongside Towns? Or will he be traded before then? Only time will tell.