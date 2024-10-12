Josh Hart jokingly blames one person for Knicks trading Donte DiVincenzo
The Villanova Knicks were going to be at full strength this season after New York acquired Mikal Bridges before the draft. The wing was the missing piece. Now, fans will likely never see those four play together in the NBA. The blockbuster Karl-Anthony Towns trade changed everything.
New York was reluctant to include DiVincenzo in the deal, but Minnesota wanted him. The Knicks needed a center after the Mitchell Robinson injury update. New York has a stretch five but lost its best shooter and All-Star forward. DiVincenzo was a one-and-done with the Knicks.
The revamped Villanova Knicks had a photoshoot and interview with GQ Sports before the KAT trade. Earlier this week, GQ Sports released the photos and referred to New York as "the greatest Knicks team that never was."
On Friday, Hart talked about DiVincenzo and the trade. He said DiVo should receive a "warm welcome" when the Knicks host the Timberwolves in Sunday's preseason game. Hart said he talked to DiVincenzo the night of the trade and has kept in contact with him since. He understands that the NBA is a business.
Hart added that the GQ Sports photos made him realize that DiVincenzo is actually gone. Per usual, he cracked a joke. Hart said it's Isaiah Hartenstein's fault that DiVincenzo is in Minnesota.
Josh Hart blames Hartenstein for Knicks trading Donte DiVincenzo
Hartenstein left New York in free agency to sign a three-year, $87 million deal with Oklahoma City. The Knicks couldn't offer the center that much money. Hartenstein didn't want to go, but he couldn't turn that money down.
New York tried to replace Hartenstein in the weeks after, but re-signed Precious Achiuwa to a one-year, six-million deal. When the news broke that Robinson would miss the first few months of the season, fans assumed Achiuwa would be the starting center on opening night.
It turns out that the Knicks tried to acquire KAT throughout the summer. Shams Charania reported that New York offered Minnesota Randle and Robinson on draft night. The Knicks even pursued Walker Kessler before the KAT trade, but his price was too high. New York did what was initially considered unthinkable and executed a trade for Towns.
The Knicks no longer have a massive question mark at center. It took longer than expected, but New York has its big man of the future.
Even though Hart was joking, it's worth wondering if DiVincenzo and Randle would still be in New York if Hartenstein stayed. He was the Knicks' starting center in the second half of last season after Robinson had ankle surgery. Hartenstein performed incredibly well, which is why the Thunder threw that much money at him in free agency.
Hartenstein leaving altered New York's entire offseason. How dare he do what's best for himself and his family? Thanks a lot, Isaiah. Hopefully, you can detect sarcasm.