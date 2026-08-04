Knicks just lost easiest solution to filling final roster spot

The New York Knicks may not have a clear target whom they could sign and have fill their 15 and final roster spot heading into 2026-27, but, as of this writing, they officially lost one possible option.

On Tuesday, news broke that big man Trey Jemison III had agreed on a deal that will have him play on a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors for the upcoming campaign.

Jemison may have suited up for just 13 games with the Knicks, but he has showcased his skills as a defensive-oriented pivot when given extended run on many occasions before this past season.

Two years prior, he found himself posting solid averages of 7.4 points, 5.8 boards, and 1.2 blocks with the Memphis Grizzlies, and this past season, while playing down in the G League for the Westchester Knicks, he averaged 8.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per game.

Though perhaps not the sexiest of potential 15-man candidates, considering his impressive 6-foot-10, 269-pound frame, flashes of on-court production, and familiarity with coach Mike Brown's system, some had argued that Jemison could have been an easy answer to New York's need for a third big man.

Now, by taking his talents to Toronto, that possibility of inking Jemison is off the table.

Knicks could easily play the long game with filling final roster spot

Though it may be exciting for fans to think about who the Knicks could opt to add to fill their final roster vacancy, at this point, there's a real chance that Leon Rose and company could play the long game in their search for such a player.

Having 15 men on an NBA roster is the league's maximum number, meaning New York is fully allowed to have at least one fewer than that during the upcoming season.

In many ways, doing so could be rather strategic.

Instead of feeling the need to rush to sign a player, the Knicks could choose to take their time, play through the early stages of the season, and see what positions may need some bolstering once they're in the swing of things.

Perhaps more players will pop up on the free agency market via buyout. Maybe New York will choose to dangle one of their prized second-unit talents and scour the trade market.

The longer the ball club chooses to wait out on adding another player, the more likely someone that actually piques their interest will pop up.