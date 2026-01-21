Josh Hart is playing with fire, and the Knicks must step in ASAP

The New York Knicks’ struggles forced Josh Hart to rush back from an ankle injury that will need to be watched closely (subscription required) for the rest of the season. Hart missed eight games before returning on Jan. 11. He has appeared in four contests since and sat out one game to maintain the injury. Things are looking increasingly perilous as the Knicks' slide has worsened, and Hart has put himself at a higher risk of injury.

New York needs the versatile wing. They were ecstatic to get him back, but the Knicks have since lost four straight. Hart played in three of the four, and his production was down. New York was outscored by 39 points in his 97 minutes. The injury is clearly hampering his play, and it won’t fully heal unless Hart rests.

Hart’s impact is unquestionable. The Knicks are 20-12 when he plays and 5-6 in the 11 games he missed this season. Their roster desperately needs a shake-up, but that alone won’t do it. The Knicks must have the best version of Hart, and there is only one way to get that.

The Knicks must stop Josh Hart from playing through an ankle injury

Hart said this before New York's Jan. 19 loss to the Mavericks.

“Yeah. I think it was something where I could have took my time and waited to get back, waited ’til I was 100 percent, but I’m a little too impatient for that. It’s something that might linger a little bit, but should be manageable.”

Hart went out and had eight points, six rebounds, and three assists in 27.6 minutes, but the Mavericks outscored New York by 16 points during his time on the floor. They have lost by 11 points or more in his last three games and have just one win in four contests since he returned too soon.

The biggest worry is Hart suffering a more serious injury. Fans just saw the Knicks go 3-5 in his eight-game absence. Playing through an injury could force a player to overcompensate and injure something else or make his current ailment worse. That is the last thing New York needs. They certainly would struggle if Hart misses extended time.

The problems are multiplying for the Knicks. Their defense is a problem atrocious, and head coach Mike Brown is struggling to find lineups that work. The sky feels like it is falling after winning just two of their last 11 games.

New York’s focus should be on getting healthy, improving their roster, and playing their best in the playoffs. It likely means sitting Josh Hart out until he is fully healed. The player clearly doesn’t want to, but the long-term view is crucial if the Knicks want to win it all.

There is no quick fix for the New York Knicks or Josh Hart. He is trying to play through his injury, but that clearly isn’t working. The franchise has to step in and control the situation. Let Hart get healthy and be ready for the playoffs.

Everything is riding on the Knicks making the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. They need him healthy to get there, so now is the time to do the right thing. Sadly, it looks like the Knicks are just going to let him play through it and hope for the best.