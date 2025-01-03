Jalen Brunson injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Thunder on Jan. 3

The New York Knicks put their nine-game win streak on the line on Friday night as they travel to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder. Jalen Brunson missed the last game with a calf injury. It gave the Knicks a chance to showcase their depth, but things get more difficult in their second game of 2025.

OKC is atop the Western Conference and has won 13 straight games that count. They lost the NBA Cup Finals, but that is the lone contest that does not go on the team’s regular season record. It is a heavyweight showdown, and the Knicks need their superstar.

Will Brunson play on Friday night? Can the Knicks count on him to handle his normal workload? Here is a look at the latest.

Latest on Jalen Brunson’s injury status

JB is officially listed as questionable to face Oklahoma City with right calf tightness. The Knicks have not offered any updates. Brunson missed their Jan. 1 win over the Utah Jazz, which was his first game on the sidelines this season. There appears to be some optimism New York’s superstar will play against the Thunder, but his status is up in the air.

Timeline of Jalen Brunson’s recovery

JB was a surprise inactive on Wednesday night. The Knicks did not announce it until just before tipoff. The injury appears to be a minor issue that should not cost Brunson significant time. He is getting daily treatment and should be back on the floor in short order.

How Jalen Brunson’s injury affects Knicks versus Thunder

Calf injuries are notoriously tricky. Brunson’s former teammate Luka Doncic tried playing through his before injuring it worse. The Mavericks superstar is out at least one month, so New York would be wise to take a cautious approach with their best player.

Miles McBride is also questionable to face the Thunder. Cameron Payne started and played significant minutes in their last game. He will again benefit if Brunson and McBride sit. The Knicks hope both players return in short order, but Friday night may be too soon.

Is Jalen Brunson expected to play in the Thunder game?

It is 50-50 if Brunson plays against Oklahoma City. Fans will learn more as tipoff approaches. Right now, it could go either way. It will depend heavily on how JB is feeling and if the medical staff believes he can make his calf injury worse.

How have the Knicks performed without Jalen Brunson?

New York won their only game without JB this season, but the franchise is just 9-11 in those contests since he joined the Knicks in 2022. He is unquestionably the Knicks’ offensive engine and leader. Brunson is impossible to replace, and the team is always going to struggle without him.

Possible replacements for Jalen Brunson in the Thunder game

Miles McBride and Cameron Payne figure to handle the bulk of the point guard minutes on Jan. 3 if healthy. Without Brunson and McBride, the Knicks turned to rookie Tyler Kolek as their bench ball-handler. He showed some flashes, but no contender wants to be relying on a first-year guard.

Karl-Anthony Towns will be New York’s go-to scorer if Brunson is out. Josh Hart will take on more offensive responsibility and hopes to continue proving his doubters wrong. The Knicks can win without Brunson, but beating the Thunder is no easy task. OKC is the best team in the loaded Western Conference and a legit title contender.

The New York Knicks have a statement opportunity on Friday night. They got off to a rough start, but are 19-4 since. New York is pushing up the standings behind Jalen Brunson. They need their star guard healthy and running the show. Calf injuries are nothing to mess with, so stay tuned for all the latest updates.