Knicks have realized something about Josh Hart that no team has before

The New York Knicks believe they can win it all after two straight second-round playoff exits. The additions of Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges have transformed their offense. New York is second in offensive rating and continues to climb the standings. There was a bit of a slow start, especially from Mikal Bridges, but their seven-game win streak made that a thing of the past.

The Knicks rely heavily on their starting five because the group is elite. Jalen Brunson has become an unquestioned superstar in the Big Apple. KAT is shooting the lights out as an elite pick-and-roll partner for JB. The Knicks have two top-notch 3-and-D wings in OG Anunoby and Bridges, which makes Josh Hart the least talked-about option.

Quietly, Hart is having a career year. It is not just the numbers he is putting up. The Knicks have realized something that the Lakers, Blazers, and Pelicans failed to uncover, and it is helping the 29-year-old reach new heights.

Josh Hart is flourishing with more offensive responsibilities

Hart averages 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.4 blocks in 36.9 minutes per game this season. He is shooting a career-high 58.2 percent from the field and 82.3 percent on his free throws. The improved efficiency has led to his second-highest scoring average, but Hart is also setting a career-high in assists.

It is not just him playing more minutes. The 6’4 wing's dimes and steals are career-highs per-36 minutes. Thibs trusts Hart to provide more shot creation, and the player is rewarding the Knicks with the best production of his career. Hart is also getting into the paint more and creating transition opportunities for one of the best offenses in the NBA.

The Knicks are putting him in positions to succeed. Hart is getting more right-corner 3-pointers this season, which he makes at 40.5 percent for his career. He is also getting the second-most wide-open triples per game in his eight NBA seasons. Hart has been up and down, but he can sink them when nobody is guarding him. The Knicks' other weapons are making life easier.

Josh Hart had more to offer offensively, but the Lakers, Blazers, and Pelicans never allowed him to show it. The 6’4 wing is thriving under Thibs because he trusts him. Hart is an unquestioned starter in New York and is being asked to handle more responsibilities in his prime. The added confidence has helped him produce a career year as he approaches his 30th birthday.

The improved production has Hart sitting seventh in win shares this season ahead of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, and several other superstars. He is third on his team but that does not change the fact that Hart is underrated. There is no questioning his ability as an elite role player, and it has been fantastic to watch it all come together.

The New York Knicks need Josh Hart if they plan on being true title contenders. He is thriving in an increased role and must maintain that production for his franchise to win it all. It won’t be easy, but Hart is ready. The Knicks appear to have unlocked the best version and there is plenty more to come.