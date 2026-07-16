Jack Kayil is playing Miles McBride right off the Knicks

The ascension of rookie prospect Jack Kayil in this year's Summer League has caught the attention of New York Knicks fans and media far and wide.

Through two games played out in Vegas, the second-round selection finds himself posting impressive per-game averages of 15.5 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 steals while shooting 35.7 percent from beyond the arc.

His production has been so stellar, in fact, that many are now left wondering whether he'll wind up scrapping the originally expected draft-and-stash plan this year and instead join the Knicks' roster for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign.

Should this wind up being the case, New York could simply use their final open roster spot to lock down his services, though doing so would inherently prevent the club from snatching up another big man in free agency to flesh out their depleted center depth following Mitchell Robinson's exit.

Of course, this doesn't mean they wouldn't be able to bring on extra frontcourt help by way of trade. In fact, it would presumably increase the odds of seeing such a move, though based on past rumblings, Miles McBride may need to be used as a primary outbound asset in such a scenario.

Jack Kayil signing would make Miles McBride more expendible for Knicks

Due to his expiring contract situation, coupled with New York's lofty payroll, it was already widely believed that McBride could be used in some sort of fiscally-driven in-season trade.

With the presence of Tyler Kolek and the re-signing of both Jose Alvarado and Jordan Clarkson this summer, such a concept has only become more plausible.

The signing of Kayil would essentially guarantee that McBride's time in the Big Apple is nearing its expiration.

Fortunately, McBride is regarded as the "best trade chip" on the Knicks bench, what with his ridiculously affordable $3.9 million salary for next season and highly impactful two-way capabilities, which saw him post averages of 12.0 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.4 boards while shooting 41.3 percent from deep just last season.

Drawing in calls from prospective buyers shouldn't be all that difficult a task between now and February's trade deadline, and, should they be able to land a quality backup center in exchange for his services, looking into making such a move should be a no-brainer for the defending champion Knicks.

Though McBride has certainly established himself as a beloved fixture in New York's rotation throughout his five-year career, Leon Rose and company may have no choice but to move him before the conclusion of his current pact with the team, especially if they sign Kayil to a standard deal.