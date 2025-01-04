7 Former Knicks who still don't have jobs in 2025

The New York Knicks have their sights set on a deep playoff run. They have been bounced in the second round in back-to-back years, but the trades for Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges give them elite top-end talent. New York may still make moves and adding depth is their top priority.

The Knicks only have 14 players under contract. They could be players in the buyout market or shake things up via trade. New York is limiting their luxury tax penalties by keeping the space open but will fill it before the playoffs.

Several former Knicks failed to find work this offseason. Evan Fournier and Dylan Windler headed overseas to continue their playing careers. TJ Warren went to the Knicks G League affiliate. Others are waiting for another opportunity in the NBA. These former Knicks don’t have jobs to start 2025.

7. Justin Holiday

Holiday is an NBA journeyman. He went undrafted in 2011 and was forced to go overseas for a season to play himself into the league. The 6’6 wing turned a ten-day contract with the 76ers in 2013 into an 11-year career. He played for ten different teams and never spent three full seasons with the same organization.

Holiday played for the Knicks in the 2016-17 season. He averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 20.0 minutes per game. The 6’6 wing appeared in all 82 contests as New York won just 31 times and missed the playoffs.

The 35-year-old saw his playing time and production dip in recent years. The offers dried up this offseason. Justin Holiday’s best bet is a ten-day contract, but he may be forced into retirement.

6. Thanasis Antetokounmpo

The Knicks select the older brother of Giannis in the second round of the 2014 draft. He did not come to the NBA until 2015 and played just two games with New York in 2016 before heading back overseas.

The 6’7 forward joined the Bucks in 2019 and spent five years as a bench option in Milwaukee next to his brother. Thanasis would likely be back on their roster, but he is recovering from a torn Achilles that will force the 32-year-old to miss the entire season.

5. Wesley Matthews

Matthews had a brief tenure with the Knicks. He came to New York in the Kristaps Porzingis trade and played just two games before being bought out. The 6’5 wing quickly signed with the Pacers and played in the 2019 playoffs.

Matthews spent 15 seasons in the NBA, but could not find a team this offseason. The 38-year-old saw his minutes and production slowly decline. Last season in Atlanta, he was more a veteran mentor than a player. Matthews was unable to find a similar role and has likely played his last games in the association.

4. Reggie Bullock

Bullock signed with the Knicks in 2019 and had one of the best years of his career in 2021. He averaged 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 30.0 minutes per game as a starter. Bullock shot 41.0 percent from 3-point range and helped New York qualify for the playoffs for the first time in seven years.

Bullock left for Dallas after two seasons with the Knicks. He played a key role in their 2022 run to the conference finals, but the Mavs traded him to San Antonio in the 2023 offseason. The 6’6 wing was quickly waived and joined the Rockets. He appeared in 44 games and averaged fewer than ten minutes per game last season.

No team signed the 33-year-old and his struggles in Houston may mark the end of his NBA career. Reggie Bullock was a plus-shooter and defender in his prime. Those days are gone and so may be his chances in the league.

3. Dennis Smith Jr.

Many were surprised DSJ went unsigned this offseason. The 27-year-old former lottery pick found a role as a reserve guard in recent years and was providing value as an on-ball defender and playmaker. Smith Jr. is a subpar shooter, but it is never easy to find someone capable of guarding elite ball-handlers.

The 6’2 guard signed with Wisconsin Herd ahead of the G League Showcase, but never appeared in a game. He wants to get back into the NBA but has not found an opportunity. Dennis Smith Jr. should be in his prime and may latch on with some team before the end of this season.

2. Marcus Morris Sr.

The Knicks signed Morris Sr. this offseason but were forced to waive him to make the Karl-Anthony Towns trade. New York needed salary and roster space to make the math work, and the veteran became a casualty. He reportedly declined a training camp invite after the trade and has failed to latch on with another team.

Morris signed with the Knicks as a free agent in 2019 but was traded to the Clippers less than eight months later. He averaged 19.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 32.3 minutes per game, but New York was headed for the lottery. They quickly moved on and Morris Sr. spent the next three seasons in LA.

The 35-year-old was traded and waived last season. He finished the year with the Cavaliers and saw minutes in the playoffs. The Knicks were interested in the offseason, but the KAT trade spoiled that chance. Morris Sr. is just waiting for another shot.

1. Danilo Gallinari

Gallo was drafted by the Knicks in 2008, and he blossomed into a plus scorer in the Big Apple. It laid the foundation for his 14-year NBA career where he spent time with eight different franchises.

The 36-year-old suffered multiple injuries, but it was a torn ACL in August of 2022 that started his demise. He missed the entire season and a chance at playing for the Celtics. Boston traded him to the rebuilding Wizards in 2023. Gallinari spent time with three different franchises last season but failed to impress.

Fans should not be surprised by this one. Danilo Gallinari’s NBA days are likely over. The veteran is still hoping for one final chance, but it is unlikely to come.

The New York Knicks are chasing a championship, but these former players just want an opportunity. Some may receive one in 2025, so keep an eye on the news.