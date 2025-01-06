Knicks find themselves in unfamiliar place in Jimmy Butler rumors

The New York Knicks are no longer a laughing stock. They spent two decades struggling to make the playoffs in the biggest market before reaching the second round in each of the last two years. The Knicks were not satisfied. They traded for Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges to become serious title contenders and are looking the part so far.

The NBA is better when the Knicks are good. Madison Square Garden is one of the best arenas, and fans know the crowd buzzes in the playoffs. New York is finally back and ready to challenge all the best teams.

The Knicks are not searching for a star. They will explore upgrades before the deadline but are not breaking up their starting five. New York could trade Mitchell Robinson, but this dynamic is something totally new for most fans.

Knicks have zero interest in Jimmy Butler trade

For years, the franchise was linked to every star that became available from LeBron James to someone with one All-Star appearance. It was mostly wishful thinking as fans know top-end talent wins in the NBA. That is no longer the case.

Jimmy Butler requested a trade out of Miami, but the Knicks are not a suitor. The six-time All-Star is looking to join a contender. No team is eager to pay a significant price for a 35-year-old who plans on becoming a free agent this offseason. New York is not trading OG Anunoby or Mikal Bridges, which leaves zero room for Jimmy Buckets.

Supporters rejoiced that the Knicks were not even listed in the Butler pursuit. They have their superstar in Jalen Brunson and a sidekick in Karl-Anthony Towns. New York has arguably the best starting five in the NBA and has won 19 of their last 25 games. That is a 62-win pace over a full season. They have zero need to chase Butler or any star. New York will just sit back and hope he gets traded to the Western Conference.

Convincing Brunson to leave the Mavericks in free agency was a game-changer for the Knicks. They got their star, and he has convinced several talented players to join him in the Big Apple. The era of the New York Knicks being a laughing stock is over. They are serious contenders and have the firepower to knock off the defending champion Celtics.

Will it happen? Fans will have to stay tuned, but they certainly don’t have to worry about the Knicks chasing another star. A small upgrade could come to help them maximize their odds. This is a strange position for fans, but credit to Leon Rose and the front office for building an elite team that needs little work.