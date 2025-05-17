Why Knicks fans are reaching for the mute button before Game 1 even starts

The New York Knicks are back in the conference finals for the first time since 2000, and the archrival Pacers await. Sadly, fans won’t want to listen to the broadcast because Pacers Hall of Famer Reggie Miller will be on the call in TNT’s final series. The network lost the broadcasting rights in the new TV deal, but what a fitting way to go out. It would be perfect if Miller wasn’t on the mic.

There are plenty of gripes with Miller’s commentary for the average fan, but it worse when covering the Knicks. Fans are already fed up and now he will get a full series of his rival facing his former team. It is the worst case scenario for New York supporters. This is a series where fans should enjoy the broadcast with the sound off.

Miller was a thorn in the Knicks side during their epic 1990s rivalry. They were two of the best teams in the conference annually and had some epic playoff battles. That is probably why Miller can’t stand the Knicks.

Reggie Miller’s hatred for Knicks goes back over 30 years

Miller was just entering his prime during the first meeting in 1993, but the Knicks bounced his Pacers in the first round on their way to the conference finals. New York reached the NBA Finals the following year by eliminating the Pacers to win the East. Indiana got the edge in 1995 and 1998 to reach the conference finals. Then, they played back-to-back years for the East crown in 1999 and 2000 with the two sides splitting the series.

This was always a heated playoff showdown and produced some of the most iconic moments in NBA history. Can fans really blame Miller for hating the Knicks? They were always in his way of reaching his ultimate goal.

Knicks supporters won’t want to listen to Miller on the final call for TNT. He will only be worse with New York renewing their rivalry with the Pacers. Indiana knocked out the Knicks last season in the conference semifinals. This heated matchup is back and here to stay. Fans wish anybody but Reggie Miller was the one delivering the call.

The New York Knicks just dismantled the defending champion Celtics in six games and look like a serious title threat. Who could have scripted a better way than defeating the Pacers to win the East for the first time since 1999? New York has all the bulletin board material it needs, but can the storybook season continue? Fans can’t miss it, even if they have to mute Reggie.