Visibly impaired Paul Pierce instantly gives Knicks fuel to make NBA Finals

The New York Knicks destroyed the Celtics in Game 6 to advance to the conference finals for the first time in 25 years, but Boston legend Paul Pierce was quick to discount the performance. He appeared to be intoxicated in the video where he made it clear he’s picking the Pacers in the next round because the Knicks only “beat an injured Celtics team”. Clearly, Piece was not watching the series.

New York won the first two games with Tatum healthy. Jalen Brunson took over late as Boston melted down on their home floor. The C's six-time All-Star had 22 points in a dominant Game 3 win before the Knicks answered back. Tatum suffered a devastating Achilles injury in Game 4, but New York was already ahead when he went out after over 39.5 minutes of action. The Knicks earned that win and a 3-1 lead against the Celtics with Tatum.

It sounded to me a lot like sour grapes and that shouldn’t be a surprise. Piece remembers the final time he matched up against the Knicks in the playoffs. New York bounced his Celtics in the first round in 2013 in his final season in Boston. Pierce still offered some strong bulletin board material for this year's Knicks squad.

Paul Pierce is picking the Pacers over the Knicks

It has already been a magical run for New York, but the Knicks can get some sweet revenge and reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999 by defeating the Pacers. Indiana knocked out Jalen Brunson and company last season by winning Game 7 in the second round. The injuries mounted for New York, but credit to the Pacers for getting the job done.

Pierce believes it will happen again. He said “the Pacers are going to pop” the Knicks in the conference finals. Indiana is difficult to matchup with because of their fast pace and elite offense. Not sure if the Hall of Famer thinks that is why the Pacers win, though. It sounded more like he was just mad his Celtics got bounced by New York.

The New York Knicks have a special roster. Head coach Tom Thibodeau is going to rely heavily on his starters, which may force them to wear down against the Pacers. The Knicks were massive favorites entering last year’s series and lost. The additions of Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns change things, but will it be enough? Knicks fans believe it is, no matter what Paul Pierce thinks.

It may just be New York’s time. They looked like a championship team in their Game 6 destruction of Boston. Can they keep it up? Fans are dreaming, but only time will tell.