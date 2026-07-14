Knicks could take buy-low swing on sparkplug scorer to fill final roster spot

After a rather busy start to the offseason, the New York Knicks find themselves with one roster spot up for grabs and roughly $3.3 million in cap flexibility before reaching their self-imposed second-apron cut-off.

While there's certainly a chance that someone like, say, promising point guard prospect Jack Kayil could prove himself worthy of locking down this slot, should they be open to adding on someone with a bit more experience under their belt, perhaps buying low on a guy like Cam Thomas could be an option worth considering.

The former Nets guard remains unsigned after weeks of residing on the free agency market. Admittedly, this should come as no surprise.

Thomas, the 27 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, has seen his stock plummet over the last year, going from a promising young franchise-building block in Brooklyn to a swing-and-a-miss signing for the Milwaukee Bucks, as he was ultimately waived from the club back in March, just over a month after his arrival.

Regardless of this tumultuous stretch, however, there's still reason for clubs to be interested in his services.

Throughout his five-year career, Thomas has established himself as a confident spark plug scorer who, over the last three years, has averaged north of 22 points per game twice and 19.9 points throughout.

Still only 24, his age coupled with his proven three-level scoring abilities certainly warrants the guard another shot at a roster spot in the association. For the veteran minimum, taking a swing on the likes of Thomas may be a low-risk, high-upside move worth considering for New York.

Knicks may hold off until trade season to further bolster center spot

While many may believe it would be wise for the Knicks to fill their roster vacancy with another big man, the folks at the Game Theory podcast are under the impression that holding off until in-year trade season rolls around could be the club's best course of action.

During a recent edition of the podcast, The Athletic's Bryce Simon and Sam Vecenie made the case that 2026-27 is the year that New York is "going to have to make some in-season moves" due to their roster needs, along with owner James Dolan's unwillingness to enter into the second apron this summer.

Vecenie, specifically, proposed the concept of the Knicks taking part in a possible deal involving Miles McBride and Pacome Dadiet being sent outbound for a "pretty decent backup center."

Funny enough, such a move involving the departures of both Deuce and Dadiet could only make the earlier-mentioned idea of buying low on Cam Thomas all the more enticing from a rotational-replacement standpoint at the backup two-guard slot.