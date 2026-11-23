Here in his first season with the New York Knicks, Andre Drummond has certainly been busy flashing his epic rebounding skills.

His 132 total boards so far this year undoubtedly put him well on his way toward accomplishing his personal goal of usurping Bulls legend Dennis Rodman on the all-time rebounds list by season's end.

However, perhaps lost in the admittedly deserving hype around Drummond's production on the glass are Karl-Anthony Towns' own truly mesmerizing efforts.

As things currently stand, the six-time All-Star is producing at career-best rates on this front, pulling down 10.6 defensive rebounds and 13.9 overall rebounds per game, both of which lead the league this year.

With him on the floor, New York is averaging a whopping 29.9 rebounds per night and ranks in the 93 percentile in opponent offensive rebounding percentage (25.2).

Now, following his monstrous 30 points and 13 rebounds performance in Sunday's 113-106 win over Indiana, he's officially become the first Knicks player to average north of 13 boards over the first 16 games of a season since the O.G. captain himself, Willis Reed, did so back in 1970.

So while Drummond may be more recognized in the history books as the most dominant rebounding center on this Knicks team, Towns is quietly etching himself into the all-time ranks with his dominant play here in 2026-27.

Knicks loving Andre Drummond's offensive rebounding prowess

Towns may be the one killing it in defensive and overall rebounds-per-game metrics, but the Knicks are dominating in the second-chance opportunities department thanks, in large part, to Andre Drummond's heroics.

Right now, the veteran is pulling down a ridiculous 21.1 percent of New York's own misses, the second-best mark of his career and just 2.8 percentage points shy of his predecessor, Mitchell Robinson's 23.9 percent from last season.

With him on the floor, the Knicks astonishingly rank in the 100 percentile in offensive rebounding percentage at 41.1 percent.

All things considered, it's no wonder they rank fourth in second-chance points per 100 possessions so far this season.

With his production so far, Drummond has already usurped Knicks legend Patrick Ewing on the all-time rebounds list and, at 26 overall, is now just two slots behind the eyed Dennis Rodman at 24. As of this writing, Drummond needs just 309 more boards to usurp him.

That's an average of 4.75 rebounds a night if he were to play each remaining game.

Given he's already averaging 7.8 per night, it's clear he's on track.