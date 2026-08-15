NBA reveals reigning-champion Knicks are in for a cold winter

The New York Knicks' 2026-27 regular season schedule has been officially announced by the NBA. The team is starting the season off with a bang, hosting LeBron James and his Philadelphia 76ers as they raise their banner at Madison Square Garden.

On first glance, the Knicks made out alright. They have one fewer back-to-back scheduled than they did last year, with 13 on the books for next year. They have just as many two-day breaks between games.

When fans take a closer look at the month of December, though, they'll see their Knicks with only three games at home. They could potentially wind up with more: the Emirates NBA Cup Knockout Rounds are at the start of the month, and New York might end up hosting an additional game or two. For now, though, their calendars say they're on the road from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve. And their annual road trip out west takes places immediately afterwards.

Knicks' roadtrip-laden December is just the start of their problems

The Knicks are booked to open the month of December with a back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks. Not bad, right?

Wrong. After the 2026 NBA Cup, where the Knicks will either successfully defend one of their two titles (or let one slip), they're taking their talents to South Beach on December 12. The Cup Final is scheduled for December 11. If New York successfully returns, whether they win again or not, they'll need to head down from Indianapolis that same night.

Then, they head southwest to play the New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets. The trip is short, but it doesn't conclude at home. The Knicks go back east for a pair of in-conference matchups — against the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers — before getting to see Madison Square Garden once again.

New York will host a trio of games near the end of the month, with the Utah Jazz and Brooklyn Nets sandwiching their primetime Christmas Day bout with the San Antonio Spurs. The rematch against their NBA Cup and Finals opponent is the obvious draw.

The Nets will be on the second leg of a back-to-back, as will be the case for three of their four matchups against the reigning champions across town. It could wind up being a much-needed "get right" spot for the Knicks, after a tough stretch led them to Victor Wembanyama — and with their annual Western Conference road trip immediately after.

December closes with the Knicks on the road to play the Jazz and Phoenix Suns. Those two games, however, are just the beginning of a six-game road trip that ends on January 8 in Sacramento.

Wintertime in New York City is always something to see. The Knicks project to be doing some tough sledding. They just proved their responses to adversity include banding together and winning an NBA title.

Let's see how they handle this.