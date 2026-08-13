Latest NBA schedule announcements show Knicks earned top billing

The New York Knicks' 2026-27 schedule has started to trickle out, with the NBA beginning to announce games scheduled for key dates throughout the season. It should come as no surprise, then, that the league has already announced its reigning champions are involved with essentially all of its marquee dates, thus far.

Here's when you can expect to see the Knicks playing on a large, national stage.

The Knicks are set to receive their 2026 NBA Championship rings, and watch their banner rise to the rafters, on Tuesday, October 20. It won't be the first game of the day, with the Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics sharing an unusual 3 p.m. ET tip-off — an enterprising move from the league in both regards.

It will, however, be the biggest game of the day — even with the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder playing later on. New York's title defense will officially start against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, October 20 at Madison Square Garden. While the Sixers are certainly one of the two teams the Knicks swept on their way to the NBA Finals, they didn't have LeBron James or Jaylen Brown for any of those four games.

Philadelphia's projected starting five certainly looks like it has the makings of a dangerous offense, with even Jalen Brunson saying on the "Today" show they deserve the hype they've been getting throughout the offseason. Will they make the individual sacrifices the Knicks did to ensure their stars are rebounding, defending, and making their teammates better?

Mitchell Robinson won't have to wait very long to get his championship ring, with the Knicks shipping up to Boston to play the Celtics for the season's first night of NBA on Prime broadcasts.

The Knicks kept the vast majority of their title-winning depth, despite an organizational mandate to avoid the second apron, but were greatly outbid by Boston for their longtime defensive anchor. They'll get to find out just how much they'll miss Robinson when they play him early in the season.

Christmas Day

Victor Wembanyama has only been in the NBA for three seasons, but has already built up quite the history with the Knicks. The big man had 40 points and 20 rebounds against New York in March 2024, just enough to outshine Jalen Brunson's 61-point performance on the road.

When it comes to the Spurs, the league was always going to book a rematch against Wembanyama in a primetime slot — or two. The Knicks and Spurs played on Christmas Day in 2024, with Mikal Bridges scoring 41 points in a narrow New York win. They'll go at it again to help close out 2026.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The Knicks are also already booked and busy in mid January, when they'll host the Minnesota Timberwolves for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The matchup against Karl-Anthony Towns' former team will bring superstar guard Anthony Edwards to Madison Square Garden, where he once revealed he couldn't stomach the pressure from an impatient fanbase.

Now, New Yorkers' patience has been rewarded — and they'll likely get back to recruiting Edwards rather than shower him with boos. Former Knick Donte DiVincenzo will be back in the house, too.