Where to watch every Knicks game in 2026-27: TV, streaming, radio

The New York Knicks finished the 2025-26 season by ending their 53-year championship drought. The talent, skill, hard work, sacrifice, and teamwork that they displayed throughout the playoffs made it essentially a perfect run.

Mike Brown's group went 16-3 on their way to that title, including 13 straight victories but not a single game seven. Instead, the Knicks set records with their closeout victories and didn't even lose a series' worth of games across the entire postseason.

In the 2026-27 regular season, though, New York will look to become the first NBA Champions to successfully defend their title since the Golden State Warriors in 2018 and 2019. Here's how fans can watch and listen to every game of the Knicks' attempt to repeat.

Where to watch the Knicks on TV in 2026-27

The vast majority of Knicks regular season games are always available on MSG Networks, the team's in-house local affiliate. MSG Networks is available to fans through traditional pay-TV/cable subscriptions, as well as digitally for fans with Fubo subscriptions.

How to watch the Knicks on streaming in 2026-27

Streaming Knicks Games Locally

The Knicks have a new local streaming home for this season, with the team announcing a deal with DAZN in late July. The "DAZN" app will replace the Gotham Sports App as the home of both Knicks and New York Yankees games.

According to the companies, fans that get MSG Networks through their television provider — and used those credentials to stream games last year — will be able to stream games on DAZN without any additional costs. And it'll still be Mike Breen and Clyde Frazier who tell the story of the Knicks' season. They're just accessible through a different outlet.

Fans without a standard paid-TV subscription will be able to purchase streaming access directly through DAZN, though plans and pricing have not yet been announced. Games are also available locally through Fubo.

Streaming Nationally Televised Knicks Games

Especially after winning the title, the Knicks are going to be one of the biggest draws in sports next season. As a result, plenty of their games will be broadcast on national networks — and fans will need a plethora of subscriptions to keep up with every dribble.

Networks will have games depending on the day of the week, like last season. Below is the day-by-day breakdown of where you can find each day's nationally televised game.

Season-long national games (* = starting midseason):

Monday: Peacock

Peacock Tuesday: NBC/Peacock

NBC/Peacock Wednesday: ESPN

ESPN * Thursday: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Friday: Amazon Prime & ESPN*

Amazon Prime & ESPN* * Saturday: Amazon Prime (afternoon games) & ESPN/ABC (night games).

Amazon Prime (afternoon games) & ESPN/ABC (night games). * Sunday: ESPN/ABC (afternoon games) & NBC/Peacock (night games)

Where to listen to the Knicks on radio in 2026-27

The Knicks' flagship local radio broadcast can be found on ESPN New York 880 AM. Fans in the New York metropolitan area can listen to official play-by-play broadcasts by tuning their dials, or by streaming the audio online with the ESPN New York app.

These broadcasts are geo-restricted for local fans, with fans outside of the New York Metropolitan area able to access audio-only broadcasts via SiriusXM, TuneIn, or NBA League Pass.

They're certainly a great option for fans on the go, in need of a more accessible option, or those that follow the lead of WFAN hosts by syncing up their televisions with radio calls for a more old-school experience. Tyler Murray and Monica McNutt star in their roles, with Pat O'Keefe thriving in support.

The Knicks' known schedule dates so far

Opening Night: Tuesday, Oct. 20 vs. Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden, 7 p.m. ET

Prime Tip-Off: Friday, Oct. 23 at Boston Celtics at TD Garden, 7 p.m. ET

NBA Cup: Friday, Oct. 30: at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET (Prime)

NBA Cup: Friday, Nov. 13: New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. ET (Prime)

NBA Cup: Wednesday, Nov. 25: Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

NBA Cup: Friday, Nov. 27: Miami Heat at New York Knicks, 7 p.m. ET (Prime)

Christmas Day: Friday, Dec. 25 vs. San Antonio Spurs at Madison Square Garden, 12 p.m. ET

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Monday, Jan. 18 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves at MSG, 5 p.m. ET

Knicks' Schedule For Group Play Of Emirates NBA Cup 2026

The 2026 NBA Championship isn't the only title the Knicks will be looking to defend in the 2026-27 regular season. They also won the 2025 NBA Emirates Cup — against the Spurs, funnily enough — and (hopefully) took home some extra cash from Las Vegas.

This season, the Knicks are in East Group B with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Indiana Pacers. It's close to as tough of a lineup as one could imagine, and certainly fitting for the reigning winners of both trophies handed out last year.

Group Play games will be played every Friday from October 30 through November 27, with additional “Cup Nights” on Tuesday, November 24, and Wednesday, November 25. Here's when the Knicks will be suiting up for a chance at heading to the Cup Finals, at Hinkle Fieldhouse at Butler University in Indianapolis for the first time:

Friday, Oct. 30: at Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m. ET (Prime)

Friday, Nov. 13: New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. ET (Prime)

Wednesday, Nov. 25: Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 27: Miami Heat at New York Knicks, 7 p.m. ET (Prime)