Mohamed Diawara's inconsistency boils down to mental hurdle Knicks can fix

Who is Mohamed Diawara? It's a question the New York Knicks have thus far struggled to answer. There's clearly a desire to do so, as New York signed the up-and-comer to a four-year deal, but they've thus far seen ebbs and flows with nothing resembling a dependable middle ground.

Unfortunately, the preseason has done little to quell those concerns—and the Knicks will need Diawara to prove there's a happy median if he's going to be the quality reserve they need him to be. Thankfully, they can help him get there.

Diawara's 2026 preseason has been epitomized by the same statistic that defined his rookie year in 2025-26: Field goal attempts. It's an admittedly misleading area of the game in some respects, but for Diawara, it tells quite a story.

For instance: During the Knicks' preseason opener, Diawara attempted eight shots in 17 minutes. In the two games since, he's registered two field goal attempts in 26 minutes.

Other areas of Diawara's game have unfortunately suffered as his assertiveness has all but disappeared. For instance: He recorded five rebounds in 17 minutes in his preseason opener, and has pulled down five boards in 30 minutes between the two games since.

The good news is that New York can pull Diawara out of this state of internal uncertainty by positioning him to be a more involved member of the offense.

Knicks need to ensure Mohamed Diawara gets consistent shot attempts

New York certainly isn't hurting for offense on a team with the likes of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Jordan Clarkson, Miles McBride, Landry Shamet, and Karl-Anthony Towns. Diawara represents a rare opportunity to develop talent internally and thus strengthen the second unit, however, and that means sacrifices may need to be made in order to increase his involvement.

The potential for inconsistency on his individual behalf is simply a risk worth taking, as getting him into a more consistent headspace would have significant long-term benefits.

An assertive version of Diawara is a player the Knicks can turn to for meaningful minutes. He'd theoretically attempt shots when he's open from beyond the arc and, if history is a sign, engage more in other areas of the game when his offensive role is defined.

For a Knicks team that has no reserve wings who both stand taller than 6'5" and played at least 10 minutes per game last season, there really isn't another option besides giving the 6'9" Diawara a chance.

What New York can't afford is to have him on the court being reluctant to try much of anything. He can be passive to a degree, but it's essentially all or nothing at this stage. That puts the onus on the coaching staff and the playmakers to ensure he's at least shooting when he's open, even if he doesn't take it a step further.

The Knicks have a solid depth chart and plenty of mouths that need to be fed, but getting Diawara consistent involvement will be essential to tapping into other areas of his development.