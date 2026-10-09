Pacôme Dadiet's standalone trade value for Knicks is minimal, but a deal can happen

Pacôme Dadiet is still just 21 years old. Entering his third year, he’s an NBA champion. Still, as the New York Knicks look to set their regular season roster, most fans would love to see him dealt to another team. It seems like one of the only ways to make room for potentially key veterans.

The 25th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Dadiet has shown little during his first two years—and in New York’s first two preseason games—to make anyone believe he can be a valuable player for the team in the near future. Other teams know this as well, so his trade value is next to none.

While it's true his standalone value is close to zero, the Knicks own seven second-round picks over the next three years, including three in 2027. That allows them to use some of those picks as a sweetener to take on Dadiet's contract in what would essentially be a salary dump.

Dadiet continues to show little reason to believe in him

Right now, the Knicks technically have two roster spots available. They can only sign one player to a veteran’s minimum deal without entering the dreaded second apron.

Dadiet is making $2.93 million this season. That is more than what a veteran’s minimum contract costs against the cap. The Knicks ridding themselves of Dadiet's contract would then allow them to sign two players to veteran minimum deals.

New York is having a training-camp battle to determine who gets the last roster spot. The candidates are James Wiseman, Drew Eubanks, Tony Bradley, Bruce Brown, and Ochai Agbaji. If they decide they really want to keep two, then trading Dadiet would be the best way to do so.

It’s unclear how many second-round picks the Knicks would need to attach for another team to take on Dadiet. What is clear is that the Knicks have plenty of second-round picks to offer.

The Knicks are allowing Dadiet an opportunity to shine in the preseason. He hasn’t taken advantage of it, just yet.

In Thursday’s 111–109 loss to the Washington Wizards, Dadiet shot 2-for-8 from the field and 1-for-3 from deep in 12 minutes. Late in the third quarter, he couldn’t finish numerous tries at the rim, reminding older fans of Charles Smith. Dadiet also made a terrible turnover early in the fourth quarter, inbounding the ball right to an opponent.

He shot 2-for-6 and picked up four fouls in 18 minutes during Monday’s preseason opener.

Coming off a championship with much of the same roster intact, the Knicks don’t have many questions left to answer before the regular season. Whether or not Dadiet is still on the team on opening night is one of them.