Leon Rose can take a bow after Jordan Clarkson’s Knicks free agency revelation

The New York Knicks' front office is having a difficult offseason, all things considered. Instead of a summer of celebration and joy, the team lost Mitchell Robinson to start free agency and is now stuck in a trio of stalemates with regard to Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, and Miles McBride's next contracts.

Jordan Clarkson, however, was one of several free agents that the Knicks were able to keep around this offseason. They signed Jose Alvarado, Mohamed Diawara, and Landry Shamet to long-term contracts — and ran it back with Clarkson by agreeing to another deal with the guard, for the veteran's minimum.

At a media availability during Knicks training camp in Tarrytown, the 34-year-old made a strong statement in favor of the culture Leon Rose and his front office have established in their time at the helm of the organization's basketball operations.

Even in the face of adversity related to the second apron, which the team's front office reportedly did not choose to bring upon themselves, players clearly have trust in Rose — and what he's building.

Clarkson says he didn't want to be anywhere else but with the Knicks

“It was easy, we didn’t really listen to anything else. I told my agent and everybody that I wanted to come back here,” Clarkson told reporters, according to the New York Post's Jared Schwartz.

The remark may not have necessarily come as a huge surprise, given Clarkson's free agency came immediately in the wake of an NBA Championship victory with the team that plays home games in New York City.

Given the guard's recent comments about Mitchell Robinson, though, it makes it even more impressive for Rose — and, particularly, head coach Mike Brown — that Clarkson felt so strongly about re-signing with the organization.

Clarkson didn't hesitate to re-sign after losing favorite Knicks teammate

Asked about Robinson's departure for the Boston Celtics, the veteran scorer said he may have been the Knick teammate he was closest with in his first season with the team. Robinson was previously New York's longest-tenured player, a designation now carried — potentially unsustainably — by Miles McBride.

Clarkson wasn't too kind to his former teammate, making it clear that he has no intention of taking it easy on Robinson or his Celtics.

"When we see him, we've gotta whoop his ass. But that's my dog, man. I love that dude forever," Clarkson concluded — according to the New York Daily News.

The veteran scorer wanting to stick around for the title defense is a good sign for the Knicks. They're going to be counting on at least three of their players, in Towns, Hart, and McBride, wanting to stay in town just as badly. None of they will be taking contracts for the veteran's minimum, like Clarkson. They will, however, all essentially need to take discounts to stay together.