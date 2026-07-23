Knicks' Jordan Clarkson extension was a well-deserved love letter to Leon Rose

When the New York Knicks re-signed Jordan Clarkson to another one-year contract for the veteran's minimum, they inherently revealed their plans for their final roster spot. With only two centers on the roster, Leon Rose's front office effectively signaled — by keeping Clarkson around — they'd be in pursuit of a third big man.

The Knicks wound up signing Moussa Cissé to a two-year offer sheet. While the Dallas Mavericks matched the deal, bolstering their center depth at the cost of New York's, it confirmed suspicions that additions of free agents like LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan weren't in the reigning champions' near future.

Particularly considering Karl-Anthony Towns' three-year reign atop the NBA's season-long offensive foul leaderboard, center depth is a must for the squad that just lost Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti in free agency. Clarkson, as a result, represents the Knicks' bet on themselves. Leon Rose built a culture that New York rode all the way to their status as the defending champions. It's only right that their title defense relies on it, and not outside help.

No team, including Knicks, can ignore LeBron's potential impact

Even in the year 2026, James was the best player in a Western Conference Playoff series. That fact — one Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns gave way to — is tough to ignore considering the superstar's reported willingness to sign for the veteran's minimum. The second apron is currently going 30-0 against the NBA's governors, and adding a legitimate star for $3.9 million is worth plenty of consideration.

The Knicks' championship, and general state of the NBA, though, is giving the word "optionality" a lot of run. Mike Brown's basketball team won four consecutive playoff series as a result of consistently finding answers to the questions defenses were able to pose them. And Clarkson contributed big-time to New York's postseason versatility by giving them something they didn't otherwise have.

Clarkson has certainly earned his place as part of Knicks' title defense

Clarkson has scored the seventh most points off the bench in NBA history. The veteran is objectively a scoring artist, with former head coach Will Hardy comparing his isolation-heavy preferences to those of a talented — but worthwhile — jazz soloist. Last season, though, he completely transformed his game.

The 33-year-old veteran fell out of Brown's rotation midseason because his style of play was redundant with Jalen Brunson's, and his defense wasn't close to justifying the difference between the two on the other side of the court. The Knicks already had one talented score-first guard, that wasn't necessarily known for being a defensive stalwart. They didn't need another, especially one that was less efficient.

As a result, Clarkson devoted himself to offensive rebounding and defense. While he may certainly have been fouling at times, the aggression was welcome in comparison to the complacency commonly associated with veteran scoring guards.

Clarkson can return Knicks' investment without playing a minute

The Knicks added Clarkson on a veteran's minimum to bolster their depth and bring a well-respected veteran into their locker room. The bet on his talent, and personality, hit in every way possible. New York's players love him, viewing him as one of their leaders. And no box score, or advanced statistic, can accurately capture that kind of impact.

Rose may not be interested in adding James, as he pursues his fifth Finals MVP, to the Knicks' title defense efforts. But he did keep Clarkson around for another year, on a veteran's minimum of his own. It was a well-deserved vote of confidence in the NBA Championship-winning culture the team's President of Basketball Operations spent the last six years developing.