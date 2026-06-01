Mitchell Robinson is Knicks' ultimate cheat code against Stephon Castle

Victor Wembanyama may be the unavoidable focal point, but the New York Knicks are about to have a Stephon Castle problem on their hands if Mitchell Robinson can't step up. Castle has tormented bigs throughout the 2026 NBA Playoffs, shooting an absurd 12-of-24 on threes when matched up against centers.

Though Karl-Anthony Towns has stepped up on defense during the 2026 NBA Playoffs, the Knicks need Robinson's unique defensive versatility to slow Castle down.

Wembanyama has already reached a point in his career where teams' best hope is to contain him, as shutting him down borders on impossible. The safest bet is to force shots that aren't quite what he'd prefer to be taking, albeit while knowing he's still going to get them off and have a strong chance of converting.

Robinson will certainly play a key part in frustrating Wembanyama with his length and athleticism, but it's Castle whom the Knicks must be wary of.

Castle already has two 30-point games this postseason and has provided invaluable balance to San Antonio's offense. While De'Aaron Fox has battled injuries and Dylan Harper has had his share of highs and lows, Castle has been closer to metronomic at 19.2 points and 6.7 assists per game on .481/.363/.818 shooting.

The Knicks have no shortage of high-level wing defenders to throw his way, but it's Robinson who can ensure that even switches won't make life easier for Castle in the NBA Finals.

Mitchell Robinson is Knicks' best bet to successfully switch against Stephon Castle

Castle's success against big men isn't limited to burying threes, as he's been excellent in virtually every way. Across the 179.3 possessions he's played against centers this postseason, Castle is shooting 49.2 percent from the field and has racked up 28 assists.

Thankfully, Robinson has the length and athleticism to switch against Castle and give him fits in a way that no big man he's encountered this postseason has been able to.

Robinson is a proven commodity along the perimeter, boasting the unique ability to redirect jump shots with what certainly looks like relative ease. What makes him so perfect for this assignment, however, is that he's an elite pick-and-roll disruptor.

According to Basketball Index, Robinson ranked in the 91st percentile in screener mobile defense, which measures a player's efficacy at on-ball containment off of screens.

Unfortunately, Robinson's hand injury has made it difficult to pinpoint what type of impact he can realistically have on the NBA Finals. Thankfully, his mobility shouldn't be impacted and his length should bother Castle, particularly with the athleticism to stay in front of him enough to create time for his teammates to recover or trap.

There's no perfect solution to a great player having the talent to make their mark offensively, but if the Knicks are going to beat the Spurs, Robinson will need to contain Castle.