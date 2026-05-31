Victor Wembanyama's dream could be dashed by Knicks' OG Anunoby in the NBA Finals

The New York Knicks enter the NBA Finals on a ten-game winning streak, and OG Anunoby may be uniquely designed to stop Victor Wembanyama from living out his childhood dream of winning an NBA championship. Anunoby is a physical wing, and nobody has had more success defending Wemby in terms of fewest points per 100 matchups.

The Knicks will have to decide how they want to match up, but the key is slowing down Wemby. The Alien has averaged 27.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks on 55.3 percent shooting from the field and 46.3 percent on his 3-point attempts in the Spurs' playoff wins. Those numbers drop to 14.5 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.7 blocks on 39.4 percent shooting from the field and 18.5 percent from 3-point range in the six losses. Slowing down Wembanyama isn’t easy, but the Knicks have the best possible option.

OG should have been first-team All-Defense, but had to settle for second team. Fans have seen him be an absolute menace in the playoffs, including the Knicks having a plus-21.4 net rating with him on the floor. Anunoby is hot and has the physical to get Wemby off his game.

OG Anunoby is the Knicks' best hope to dashing Victor Wembanyama’s dream

OG is averaging 19.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.0 block in 33.8 minutes per game during the playoffs. He is shooting 57.7 percent from the field and 48.3 percent on his 3-point attempts. It has been a massive impact from the 6’7 forward, and the Knicks hope he is saving his best for the NBA Finals.

The Knicks haven’t made the finals since 1999, when they lost to the San Antonio Spurs. New York hasn’t won a championship since 1973. If any team can end that drought, it is this squad. The Knicks have to slow down Wemby and prevent him from making jumpers. Their best bet to accomplish that is using OG as the primary matchup. It would put Karl-Anthony Towns on Stephon Castle or De’Aaron Fox, but the Knicks may have to live with that to slow down San Antonio’s best player.

The Knicks will need Mitchell Robinson in this series to guard Wemby when Anunoby needs a rest. There is worry about his pinky injury, but Mitch Rob plans to play in Game 1. It will be an all-hands-on-deck approach to stopping arguably the best player on the planet. OG and Robinson may get the assignments, but it will take everyone to slow down the 7’4 big man.

Wemby just knocked out the defending champions in Game 7 on the road. The 22-year-old is ready for this moment and is already talking about making history. He has dreamed about winning a championship, so the Knicks know he will be locked in. Luckily, they have the pieces to slow him down.

OG Anunoby won’t get the headlines, but he may be the most important player in this series. The New York Knicks need him to keep sinking threes and start slowing down Victor Wembanyama. He is the best player in the NBA at it. Now, OG must translate it to the biggest stage. It will be a must-see battle, so keep an eye on it throughout the NBA Finals.