Miles McBride's best quality has earned Jalen Brunson's trust

When you are on a team loaded with stars that include Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns, to name a few, it can be easy to get lost in the shuffle. But that has never been an issue for Miles “Deuce” McBride. Why? Because McBride does not try to stand out, he just puts in the work.

And that is exactly why he has earned the trust of Brunson and the rest of the Knicks locker room. Fred Katz of The Ringer put it best: “Deuce McBride is a worker, and he’s a competitor, and he shows up every day. He’s a very unselfish teammate, and he never complains about not getting time with the starters or anything like that.”

Hard work and trust make McBride a quiet star

That kind of mentality matters, especially on a team that has a real shot at winning a championship. Since the Knicks traded RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley back in the 2023-24 season, McBride has quietly become one of the most reliable pieces on the roster. Even when having to deal with Tom Thibodeau's tight rotations.

At that time, the team did not wait long to show how much they valued him, and they gave him a three-year extension right after the OG Anunoby trade. And he has been able to prove why he is worth the money. Last season, McBride was bumped into a bigger role, playing just under 25 minutes a night, averaging 9.5 points per game while shooting just under 37 percent from beyond the arc.

He was able to make 10 starts last year, and in that time, he averaged 14 points and over 5 assists in those games, and never once played like he was overwhelmed. He is a player who does not need plays drawn up for him; he just plays smart, tough basketball. He can guard the perimeter extremely well, he knows how to keep the ball moving, and he can knock down open shots when they are there.

Even as the Knicks brought in veteran guards like Cameron Payne and Landry Shamet, McBride stayed firmly in the rotation. That is not an accident. Coaches trust guys who do the little things, who do not sulk when minutes get cut, who bring the same energy every night, and who are ready when their number is called.

He had some big moments in the playoffs, too, including three double-digit scoring games in the second round against the Boston Celtics. Even when he struggles on the offensive side of the court, his defense and focus can keep him on the floor.

McBride may never be a major headline name in New York. But inside that locker room, he is someone Jalen Brunson and the rest of the team know they can count on. With Mike Brown as the new head coach, McBride can now flourish even more.