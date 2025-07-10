No Knick should be happier about Mike Brown hiring than this underrated guard

The New York Knicks have plenty of reasons to feel optimistic about going into the next season, but no player might benefit more from the arrival of Mike Brown than Miles McBride, a guard quietly poised for a breakout year

Last season, McBride was buried in the bench.

Despite showing promise as a sharp defender with a steady 37% mark from three, he was a victim of Tom Thibodeau’s notoriously tight rotations. McBride rarely got the chance to show what he could really do. And with a team eager to win now, that limited playing time was frustrating for a player many felt deserved more.

Mike Brown was recently named the new head coach. He has a reputation for unlocking talent and trusting his bench. Brown’s stint in Sacramento saw him turn De’Aaron Fox from a good player into an All-Star, emphasizing his abilities in pace, and offensive creativity. Brown will not be afraid to spread minutes around, and that mindset alone could be a game-changer for McBride.

Brown inherited a Knicks roster packed with offensive weapons.

They have guys like Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and he will need reliable role players who can contribute without needing the ball every second. McBride fits perfectly. His ability to stretch the floor and lock down on defense adds a dimension the Knicks’ second unit desperately needs.

If the Knicks were smart, Josh Hart should lead the bench. If that happens, McBride could even slide into the starting shooting guard spot. This would give New York a shooter and defender who can thrive in Brown’s system. Brown’s offense ranked number one with the Kings back in the 2022-23 season. That season was not built on stars alone. It was built on role players stepping up. McBride might be that player here.

McBride has some weight off his shoulders

What makes this so intriguing is that McBride won’t be under crushing pressure this time. The Knicks added depth with players like Guerschon Yabusele and Jordan Clarkson, meaning McBride can grow into his role more naturally, without shouldering all the scoring or playmaking burden on the second unit.

Last year, injuries and inconsistent minutes slowed his momentum. But now, with Brown’s trust and a clear role, McBride finally has the chance to become more than a nice story. He could be the Knicks’ X-factor, a player who helps the team take that next step.