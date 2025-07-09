Josh Hart problem the Knicks will face under Mike Brown

Mike Brown has officially taken the reins in New York, and with that comes a lot of fresh decisions to be made. Arguably one of the biggest decisions involves what they do with the Josh Hart situation. It may not seem like much, but this is one situation that could define the early part of his tenure.

Hart was an absolute warrior last season. He played in 77 games and averaged a wild 37.6 minutes per night, which was the second-highest mark in the entire NBA. He trailed only Philadelphia 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey. In those minutes, Hart put up 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists a game, posting career-highs in both boards and dimes. In many ways, he was the Knicks’ Swiss Army knife, whatever the team needed, he found a way to provide it.

Those minutes could shrink under Mike Brown

Here is where things could get interesting. The Knicks’ projected starting lineup is up in the air but we can expect Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Karl-Anthony Towns all to be a part of it. Knick’s could use that fifth slot on Deuce McBride, or keep what was working in the postseason with a double big lineup that included Mitchell Robinson. To me, I think McBride’s shooting makes him a better offensive fit next to Brunson, and Brown may lean toward spacing and pace more than in the opening unit. That could slide Hart into a sixth-man role, somewhere around 28 to 30 minutes per game, leading the second unit.

Is Hart okay with that?

If you know Josh Hart, you know he is all about the team. He accepted a bench role in the playoffs without drama. He plays hard no matter when or how long he is on the floor. But going from playing more minutes than almost anyone in the league to a more contained role is no small adjustment, physically, emotionally, or mentally. At the end of the day, like I said before, Hart is a warrior and I think he would adjust just fine.

Why Hart off the bench makes sense:

The Knicks’ bench lacks a real playmaker, and Hart has shown he can thrive with the ball in his hands. Giving him the keys to the second unit could unlock something new for this team, more control, better ball movement, and a trusted leader when Brunson sits. Pairing him with a scoring spark like Jordan Clarkson who they just recently signed, off the pine could also be a game-changer.

Mike Brown is known for structure and offensive creativity. He helped build a top-ranked offense in Sacramento, and New York’s new roster gives him plenty of tools. Getting Hart’s role right, not just tactically, but in a way that keeps him engaged, will be key.