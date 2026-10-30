Miles McBride isn't playing like he's ready to take a leap for the Knicks

After his first few years in the league, New York Knicks fans have been waiting for Decue McBride to take a leap. Last season, despite playing just 42 games, McBride flashed signs that it may be coming soon, averaging 12.0 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds, and shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc on 6.6 attempts.

Unfortunately for Knicks fans, they may have to wait even longer. McBride has gotten off to a rocky start through five games, averaging an inefficient 6.4 points. He’s missing a lot of shots, in which shooting is what he’s best at, and ultimately showing no sort of indication that he’s about to make that next step in his career. It also doesn't help that he's below average at rebounding and making plays for others.

Hopefully, McBride gets into a rhythm soon. It’s still early, but with contract negotiations stalled, if the shooting woes continue, it might be time to have some uncomfortable conversations about his future with the team.

The jump in Miles McBride’s career may have to wait

One might assume a 26-year-old, who many had high hopes for, entering his seventh season would be ready to spread his wings and take off by now. We’ve seen players in similar situations break out by this point, and Deuce McBride was supposed to be next in line for New York.

At the moment, though, it’s not looking that way with McBride.

In only one of the five games McBride has suited up for so far, against the Boston Celtics, he’s played well. The former second-round pick dropped 20 points, knocking down six of eight three-pointers. In the rest, McBride shot 4-for-19 from the field and didn’t make much of an impact anywhere else on the court. This is unbelievably bad, no matter how you look at it.

McBride could be in the middle of a slump, and we hope that’s the case. If so, the best way out is for him to keep shooting while still benefiting the team in some way, shape, or form.

If not, and it becomes clear McBride won’t take a leap anytime soon, Leon Rose and the Knicks’ front office did the right thing over the summer by waiting to offer McBride an extension. Moving forward, New York should start looking at trade options.

They could easily net another young player, or multiple second-round picks for the young guard.