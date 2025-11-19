Mike Brown may have revealed the Knicks' perfect trade target without meaning to

Mike Brown believes the New York Knicks’ struggles to guard the three-point line are due in part because they’re on-ball defense is lackluster. He might as well just come out and say he wants the front office to trade for Jose Alvarado of the New Orleans Pelicans.

When filtering out garbage time, the Knicks are so far allowing opponents to shoot 39.6 percent on three-pointers. That’s the third-worst mark in the league. Rival offenses are also launching at will against them. Over 42 percent of opponents’ looks are coming from beyond the arc, the Association’s fourth-highest share.

Brown has naturally been asked about how New York can improve in this department, and concede fewer breakdowns in the half-court. His thoughts on the matter speak to a potential roster flaw that cannot be solved in-house.

“We have to do a better job of guarding the ball,” he told reporters, via The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III. “...Now, teams are probably going to shoot a lot of threes against us because we’re trying to protect the paint but, hopefully, we can get to a point where our closeouts are more impactful, and it starts with guarding the basketball.”

Counting on New York to improve its three-point defense with the current personnel is difficult. Even after OG Anunoby returns from his hamstring strain, the Knicks are not teeming with players who can put pressure on the ball.

Jose Alvarado can help the Knicks stick with the ball

Deuce McBride is, by far, New York’s best point-of-attack pest. Anunoby and Mikal Bridges can handle the same responsibility in a pinch, but not without the Knicks surrendering ground elsewhere.

Enter Alvarado.

Though he’s listed at just six-foot, he’s among the NBA’s hardest-to-escape defenders. He has ranked no lower than the 84th percentile in screen navigation for each of the past three years, according to BBall Index.

Granted, since he’s so tiny, Alvarado’s closeouts aren’t going to intimidate anyone. Many will not even register as closeouts. But he also isn’t someone who needs to shoot gaps all that often. His blanketing mobility leaves ball-handlers or shooters on whom he’s staying home with very little daylight.

The 27-year-old’s impact is felt even in the shortest bursts. His role with the New Orleans Pelicans has waxed and waned ever since he made his debut in 2021-22. And yet, the half-court defense has dramatically improved with him on the court each and every season.

New York should have the assets to land Alvarado

It doesn’t take much effort to list off higher-end options than Alvarado, but we have to be realistic. The Knicks are right up against the second apron, which means they effectively can’t take back more money than they send out. They also have zero first-round picks to trade.

With so few assets in the clip, even targeting one of the Memphis Grizzlies’ non-Ja Morant guards could prove too ambitious. Alvarado should be more in line with what New York can offer. Between seconds, Tyler Kolek, and Pacome Dadiet, it can build a package that should get the currently spiraling, on-the-verge-of-a-teardown Pelicans thinking.

Don’t worry about how Brown squeezes Alvarado into the rotation, either. The Knicks have room for more bodies, and are unafraid of rolling out triple-guard units.

Earning just $4.5 million this season and next year (player option), Alvarado also isn’t someone they have to play every night. His usage can vary by matchup. If the Knicks need a defensive nudge, he may warrant minutes over Jordan Clarkson or Landry Shamet. If Alvarado’s three-ball isn’t falling, they can more heavily feature JC and Shamet.

Acquiring playable depth is never a bad thing. And not only is Alvarado playable, but he could materially help New York improve upon one of its biggest weaknesses to date.