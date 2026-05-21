Mikal Bridges validates Knicks' most overanalyzed take on draft picks

The New York Knicks had you scared – for a bit.

Not just when they trailed by 22 points to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but each time that they benched Mikal Bridges down the stretch of a close game. The bevy of first round picks the team's front office surrendered to the crosstown Brooklyn Nets seemed like even more of an embarrassment of riches by the day.

Even Bridges' clutch performances against the Boston Celtics in last year's playoffs were beginning to lose their luster, with fans waiting longingly for the wing to either step things up – or get subbed out of the game. But after getting right as he helped close out the Atlanta Hawks, Mikal has been nothing but money.

As he seemingly adds James Harden and Donovan Mitchell to the list of star guards that he's had in a box throughout the 2026 NBA Playoffs, only one thing seems fair – if he can keep this up. The Knicks should consider sending the Nets another pick, or two, just for their troubles.

Bridges' two-way playoff prowess is making the Knicks look smart, again

In all seriousness, five and a swap is probably enough. But it goes to show that, aside from patience clearly being necessary when it comes to this basketball team, the exhaustingly overanalyzed deal is going perfectly fine for the Knicks.

Do they have a bench so bereft of talent, because of their lack of draft capital, that their starters are playing 40+ minutes every night?

Would any of the superstars that the Knicks "could have" landed with those picks want to have joined a team that was sitting on picks for years in hopes that someone would save them, instead of just being as competitive as possible?

New York's front office gambled that the trade for Bridges would make them good enough to contend now without inhibiting their ability to improve later.

Their ability to fit him, and Karl-Anthony Towns, as acquisitions in the same offseason while staying under the first apron was crucial to their ability to roster the team in the Eastern Conference Finals for the second-straight season.

After signing his four-year, $150 million extension with the organization, that flexibility wasn't as big of a part of the sell. But recently, his game has been marketing itself. You don't need to sell a fanbase, or anyone, on this kind of play.