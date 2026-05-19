The Knicks are ready to beat the Cavaliers -- and Josh Hart will prove it

The New York Knicks' starting lineup has been an enigma. Even after starting the season with the lineup that Tom Thibodeau pivoted to in last year's Eastern Conference Finals, Mike Brown wound up going back to the same well.

The group has shown no signs of slowing down, having won seven straight since they decided against the Hawks that things would be better if they just mowed down everyone in their way. With the Cleveland Cavaliers locked in as their opponent, though, it's clear that Josh Hart is going to be the key to making the NBA Finals.

He's shown it before, like in the Knicks' series against the Cavs in 2023. But these are two different rosters, and the personnel is going to result in the 30-year-old needing to prove again that he can be New York's "x-factor" when it matters most.

Hart is primed to grease the wheels for Knicks' success vs. Cavaliers

When the Knicks and Cavaliers matched up in the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, Hart was crucial to New York's five-game victory.

Cleveland refusing to respect Hart's 3-point shooting forced New York to throw some wrinkles into their offense, such as having the swingman screen for Jalen Brunson, to involve his defender in actions regardless.

The Cavaliers are going to necessitate that exact same kind of adjustment from the Knicks, having Jarrett Allen loosely contest Hart's attempts from behind the arc until he begins to make them pay.

And despite the Swiss Army knife's shooting prowess in the regular season, Hart being down to just eight healthy fingers isn't exactly the best omen. The Knicks have a rest advantage, though, during which he's been able to rehabilitate those digits.

New York going deeper into their rotation throughout the regular season is going to help here, too.

The staunchest defenders of Thibodeau will groan at even just the hint of a lingering siren from the minutes police, but some of Hart's defensive miscues from the end of last year's series against the Indiana Pacers seemed more like the result of exhaustion than a lack of care.

Think fast! Hart's secret to success vs. Cavaliers will be decisiveness

It will be essential to the Knicks' chances of victory that he makes quick decisions with the basketball when he's open from behind the 3-point arc.

Whether he opts to fire away in hopes of improving on his 27.5% percentage from downtown in these playoffs, drive to the basket in hopes of drawing a double team, or anything else will depend on the coverage.

Hart isn't a traditional point guard; he is bound to err at times. Regardless of the result, he just needs to try and make the right choice – and swiftly.

New York has more offensive versatility than Cade Cunningham's Detroit Pistons did. They can capitalize on the mistakes that Cleveland's defense was clearly prone to making throughout the course of their Semi-Final matchup. Hart just needs to keep the ball moving, whether it's toward a teammate or the bottom of the rim.

Cleveland didn't necessarily have a great answer last time they went up against Hart in the playoffs, but they do have a new coach themselves. Kenny Atkinson has their squad back alive, even after a second-round scare against those Pistons.

The Knicks' biggest Eastern Conference foe from the regular season is out of the picture. They just still have to go up against the team that knocked them out.