Mikal Bridges deserves benefit of the doubt he will turn things around with Knicks

Mikal Bridges's first two regular season games haven’t been ideal. After shooting 2-for-8 in the season opener, he missed all eight field goal attempts in Friday’s loss to the Boston Celtics. The 30-year-old has yet to make a 3-pointer (0-for-7) and hasn’t attempted a free throw.

Averaging 2.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.5 assists after two contests isn't very good. This isn’t the first time, though, that Bridges has gone through a rough stretch. That’s why he deserves the benefit of the doubt that he will turn things around soon.

Fans wanted Bridges benched during the Hawks series

Nearly six months ago, much of the Knicks fanbase was clamoring for Bridges to be benched. In the playoffs, New York trailed the Atlanta Hawks 2-1 through three games of the opening round. Bridges struggled to hit his shot in two straight outings and went scoreless in Game 3.

We all know how it ended. Bridges wasn’t benched, and the Knicks won their first championship in 53 years. Over the next 16 playoff contests, Bridges was wildly efficient. He shot 58.4% from the field, 39.2% from beyond the arc, and made 21 of his 23 free-throw attempts.

“Eff them picks” became a rallying cry for New Yorkers after the Knicks gave up a treasure trove of future first-round picks to acquire Bridges in the 2025 offseason. That was mainly because of his playoff greatness.

Last season, Bridges had a rough seven-game stretch, making just 31.1% of his shots and 23.3% of his 3-point attempts. In the following 10 games to end the 2025-26 regular season, Bridges’ shooting splits improved to .529/.360/.833.

Give him the benefit of the doubt

It’s okay for fans to be disappointed with Bridges’ first two performances. The Knicks have lost two close games, and who knows if the results would have been different if Bridges had made more shots?

Bridges was pulled with 8:25 left in the fourth quarter on Friday and did not return. Landey Shamet and Miles McBride played much of the ensuing time instead, as both were making more shots, particularly McBride, who went 6-for-8 from 3-point range.

Still, it’s two games. A quick reaction from Mike Brown after two poor performances against the Hawks could have seen Bridges benched, and the Knicks’ championship trajectory might have changed.

Let’s not turn on Bridges after two disappointing outings. He’s persevered through bad stretches before, and there’s no reason to believe he won’t again.