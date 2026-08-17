1 area that each starter on the Knicks should look to improve on in 2026-27

The New York Knicks are coming off their first championship in 53 years. They are bringing back the same starting five for the third straight season. There’s a reason they should have an excellent opportunity to repeat.

That said, no player is perfect. Here is one area that each member of the starting lineup should look to improve upon in 2026-27.

Jalen Brunson: scoring efficiency

Brunson was named to the All-NBA Second Team for the third straight year. It was a great year for Captain Clutch, who is also the reigning Finals MVP.

It was still the worst of his four seasons with the Knicks in terms of 3-point accuracy (36.9%) and true shooting percentage (58.0%). After undergoing offseason wrist surgery on his shooting hand, the hope is that Brunson will have enough time to knock off the rust before the regular season tips off.

Josh Hart: 3-point frequency

In 2025–26, Hart shot a career-best 41.3% from beyond the arc. His trainer credits the improvement to playing fewer minutes.

Still, Hart frequently passes up open looks. Defenders often sag off him or put their centers on him, knowing that the 31-year-old doesn’t always have the confidence to attempt open outside shots. Getting to five 3-point attempts per game—even if it comes with a slight decrease in accuracy—could really help the Knicks’ spacing.

Mikal Bridges: free-throw frequency

Now eight years into his NBA career, Bridges has still yet to miss a game. It has often been noted during his time in New York, though, that he seems to shy away from contact instead of taking the ball up strong.

Last season, he averaged 1.4 free-throw attempts per game. The previous year, he averaged 1.2. Bridges proved last season that the Knicks didn’t overpay for his services, but prior to the championship, he often felt the fans’ ire over his lack of aggression.

OG Anunoby: assists

Anunoby is an incredibly versatile player. There’s no questioning the impact he has had on the team since joining the Knicks in January 2024.

The 29-year-old is fearless when driving to the rim. Sometimes, though, he can get tunnel vision and turn the ball over. Anunoby has never put up high assist totals, but there’s no reason he can’t increase the 2.2 assists he averaged last season to somewhere closer to three.

Karl-Anthony Towns: foul rate

This is probably the most obvious of the five. Towns is extremely valuable, and too often, the Knicks have to put him on the bench due to foul trouble.

It’s hard for a player to change entering what will be his 12th season. Towns has always been someone who ranks near the top of the leaderboard in fouls committed. With less center depth due to both Mitchell Robinson and Ariel Hukporti leaving in free agency, the onus is on Towns to stay on the floor.