Max Kellerman's dream Knicks trade is guaranteed to divide fans

The New York Knicks are off to a solid start to their season despite injuries to OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet. Jalen Brunson was just designated the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for averaging 28.8 points per game as the Knicks went 4-0. Max Kellerman thinks they could be doing better. He just said that the Knicks should trade either Karl-Anthony Towns or OG Anunoby to the Los Angeles Lakers for LeBron James on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

Max Kellerman wants LeBron James in NYC

Kellerman told Simmons that he thinks James could be a "supercharged" version of Draymond Green for the Knicks' offense. By trading either Towns or Anunoby for the eventual Hall of Famer, the longtime pundit believes that New York would increase their chances at winning a championship.

The appeal is obvious. James could handle the pressure of playing in New York City. He is an excellent basketball player, to this day, who could help any team he plays for. For the Knicks, however, the juice may not be worth the squeeze when it comes to the 40-year-old legend.

Trading Towns for James would leave the Knicks in a situation worringly dependent on the health of Mitchell Robinson. The center impacts games greatly when he can, but is on a minutes restriction slowly decreasing in strictness and is not playing back-to-backs. The team would be left entrusting Guerschon Yabusele or second-year center Ariel Hukporti with more opportunities at center. Both players are certainly capable but that may not feel 'safe' enough to New York's front office.

A deal involving a swap of James and Anunoby could make more sense positionally, with James playing in between Brunson, Towns, and Mikal Bridges. That would certainly set him up to benefit from adopting a Green-esque style of play within that offense. It would also leave Bridges and Deuce McBride guarding several players every time they touch the court. New York's offense would have historic potential but their defense might inhibit them from winning more than one playoff series.

Too many roadblocks to bring LeBron to the Knicks

Any trade involving James would need to be preceded by the superstar waiving the no-trade clause in his contract. A Towns-James swap would work despite the draconian reign of the salary cap's second apron. The Knicks have a smidge of room underneath the second apron and James making approximately $500,000 less than Towns would give them more.

Anunoby is making significantly less than James this season, making a one-for-one swap impossible between the two teams. Adding Robinson into the deal, in a two-for-one deal, would clear the way for the trade to work. The Knicks, however, would really be left without many defenders.

The fit isn't there, even when the money works. Sorry, Max. At least other superstars seem to be hitting the market.