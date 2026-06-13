Magic Johnson issued Knicks a Giannis warning not even Stephen A Smith could argue

Magic Johnson has a message for the New York Knicks: Stay out of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade sweepstakes. He’s not just saying this as someone who believes they will close out the San Antonio Spurs, and win their first title since 1973. He sees no point chasing Giannis even in the unlikely event New York blows a commanding Finals lead.

Oh, and the three-time champion’s logic is so cogent not even the perpetually disagreeable Stephen A. Smith could find a way to poke holes in it.

Check out the below exchange between the two during a recent episode of First Take, after Magic said “I don’t want to hear no talk about Giannis” coming to New York:

Stephen A: You’re telling me, this team, as presently constructed, you wouldn’t change—

Magic: Nope.

Stephen A: Even if they don’t win the Finals, no changes?

Magic: You keep ‘em together, and make small changes.”

"I don't want to hear no talk about Giannis or no other player coming to this team. This is a great team...they don't out talent you. Grit, toughness, togetherness, that's how they beat you" - Magic Johnson on the Knicks pic.twitter.com/PZhZrnk1L0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 12, 2026

You are not alone if you thought the Knicks’ historic comeback win in Game 4 shut down Giannis trade rumors for good. But Johnson’s comments come on the heels of Jake Fischer reporting for The Stein Line that “there’s an increasing belief leaguewide” the Bucks won’t strike a Giannis trade until they know for sure New York won’t “re-enter the Giannis Trade Sweepstakes in response to the disappointment of letting the title slip away.”

Look, should the Knicks become the second NBA team to ever blow a 3-1 lead in the Finals, the “Where do they go from here?” conversation is absolutely worth having. But that discussion doesn’t need to lead anywhere. Because, frankly, Magic Johnson is right—and even Stephen A. knows it.

Magic Johnson’s logic for the Knicks steering clear of Giannis is airtight

For argument’s sake, we need to suspend a few realities. Most notably, let’s assume the Knicks don’t close out the Spurs, and that their limited asset stash combined with Giannis’ eyes for New York is enough to keep them in the running. Even then, while presuming all of this, the opportunity cost of acquiring the two-time MVP is too nuclear for a team that, in the worst-case scenario, just finished one win shy of a championship.

Integrating Giannis alone is a major undertaking. It fundamentally changes how you approach offense, and even defense. This is before getting to how many rotation players you’d have to move just to match his $58.5 million salary.

“If you trade for Giannis, how many dudes you gotta give up just to get him?” Johnson explained to Stephen A. “It’s a different team now. The whole team changes.”

There’s no scenario in which Magic turns out to be wrong. Not even Stephen A. saw a flaw in his logic.

Technically speaking, the Knicks could give up Karl-Anthony Towns and a smaller salary to make room for Giannis. But even if a third team is sending Milwaukee stuff for KAT, the Bucks aren’t accepting only that for one of the league’s top-five players.

Let’s suspend reality again, though. Even if the Knicks could get Giannis with that package, they’re shipping out a floor-spacing center—the exact type of big Antetokounmpo needs to play alongside.

Making the math work in other ways is even less palatable. It would take too many bodies. Win or lose the Finals, the idea of giving up both OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges in a Giannis trade should induce vomiting throughout the Knicks’ front office and fanbase.

The Knicks have officially removed themselves from the Giannis sweepstakes

It was one thing to keep the Giannis door open when the Knicks were tottering on the edge of implosion, and it felt like the Bucks would be doing them a favor. Leaving it ajar even made sense entering the playoffs, when we still weren’t sure how they measured up to championship expectations.

It no longer makes sense anymore.

The Knicks could blow their 3-1 Finals lead by getting blown out in three consecutive games, and this wouldn’t change. They’d still be close enough that futzing and fiddling on the margins becomes the offseason mandate.

This says nothing of the risks involved in any deal. Giannis has finished each of the past three seasons injured, and is eligible for a four-year mega extension that runs through his mid-30s. The Knicks have also made it this far on the back of their depth. A Giannis trade obliterates much of that.

Best-case scenario, worst-case scenario, middle-case scenario—it doesn’t matter. Magic Johnson is right. The Knicks would be foolish, under any circumstances, to revisit Giannis trade talks. They’ve already played themselves out of them.