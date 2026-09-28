LeBron James shows why Knicks passed on him with media day contradiction

When the New York Knicks won the 2026 NBA Championship, they unknowingly took themselves out of the running in LeBron James' free agency. James' agent and business partner, Rich Paul, made clear on his show with Max Kellerman that the Knicks' championship was certainly an obstacle between James and his desired landing spot. He also said that it wasn't a dealbreaker. Paul said Jalen Brunson would have to "pick up the phone and say, 'it's no issue, with me, with you joining,'" on his Game Over podcast with Kellerman.

On Monday, the 76ers held their media day. Part of James' introduction to his new fanbase involved confirming the Knicks were, indeed, his first choice in free agency. The superstar said he ultimately chose not to join the reigning champions, even joking with ESPN's Dave McMenamin that the potential media scrutiny was what turned him away. Whether James meant to, or not, his answer showed exactly why he seemingly never got that call from the Knicks' Captain.

James is still a true, star-level player that can thrive in multiple roles. He proved as much in his 23rd season in the NBA, keeping the Los Angeles Lakers afloat amid various injuries and winning them a playoff series. His willingness to sign for the veteran's minimum afforded suitors unique flexibility for a player of his caliber. Everything else, though, was seemingly what put him on the back-burner for the group that just proved they didn't need him swooping in to save them from their title drought. It might be exactly why he's in Philadelphia.

James wasn't the only star the Knicks played their way out of acquiring

"I had visions of, definitely, playing in the Garden, finishing my career in the Garden. One of the best places I've ever played, I think it's the No. 1 arena in the world...But after they beat San Antonio, I was like, 'I couldn't do it." Y'all wouldn't have let me- y'all wouldn't have let me lay that down, at all, you know. But much respect to the Knicks, obviously...But, yeah, I'm happy where I'm at and I'm looking forward to it."

The result of what was seemingly the all-time great's final go at choosing a side for his last few runs at a title was a two-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, who had acquired All-Star wing Jaylen Brown earlier in the offseason.

The Knicks' title also forced Giannis Antetokounmpo to remove the team that was previously his only choice, outside of the Milwaukee Bucks, from his short-list of potential destinations. Antetokounmpo is one of the league's five best players, alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Brunson, Victor Wembanyama, and Nikola Jokic, and is a full decade younger than James. He would certainly have been an excellent addition, in the case that New York needed one.