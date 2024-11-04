Latest report suggests Knicks made KAT trade to set up a future superstar blockbuster
The New York Knicks made two mega offseason trades. As if the notification from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski in June about the Mikal Bridges trade wasn't shocking enough, the Knicks traded for Karl-Anthony Towns days before training camp.
New York cashed most of its draft assets for Bridges and parted with Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo for Towns. The Knicks no longer have their treasure chest of first-round picks, so how could they eventually make a future blockbuster trade? Especially one for Giannis Antetokounmpo?
On Sunday, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that New York would likely be one of the top four teams interested in Antetokounmpo (subscription required) if he demands a trade. The Bucks are 1-5 to start the season and sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference.
Stein wrote that trade interest in Antetokounmpo has been present since last August when an interview with The New York Times' Tania Ganguli was published. Antetokounmpo said he doesn't want to "be 20 years on the same team and don't win another championship."
He signed an extension later in the offseason after the team traded for Damian Lillard. So far, the trade hasn't vaulted Milwaukee to the top of the conference, reigniting the Giannis trade chatter.
Rival teams have reportedly speculated about motivation for KAT trade
The Knicks traded for KAT because they needed a center. Isaiah Hartenstein left in free agency, and Mitchell Robinson won't be available until January at the earliest. New York filled a much-needed void.
However, Stein wrote that rival teams speculated whether Antetokounmpo was also on the Knicks' mind when they traded for KAT.
"I've heard more than one rival team since the trade, mind you, wonder aloud about whether having a player of Towns' caliber on the roster for a potential future Antetokounmpo offer was among the Knicks' motivations for giving in on their long-held reluctance to include Donte DiVincenzo in trade talks with the Timberwolves..."
To be clear, Stein isn't saying that New York traded for Towns so the team could one day flip him in a deal for Antetokounmpo. It's worth noting that some rival teams believe that could've been one of the reasons the Knicks made the trade.
Nobody knows if Antetokounmpo will request a trade before he has a player option in 2027-28. The Bucks hope he'll remain in Wisconsin for the entirety of his career, but the superstar prioritizes winning. Milwaukee's rough start could be a sign of what's to come. The future isn't looking bright for the Bucks.
There's still plenty of time for Milwaukee to turn things around, even if it seems unlikely. It's a long 82-game season. If the Bucks continue to go downhill, keep an eye on Antetokounmpo. Stein suggested that the Warriors, Heat, and Nets would be the other three teams at the top of the list vying for Giannis' services.
Knicks fans only thought the trade speculation ended over the offseason. It's truly never ending.