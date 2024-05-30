1 Dream, 1 reach, 1 realistic star for Knicks to target in offseason trade
The New York Knicks are entering a pivotal offseason. Over the past few summers, fans have anxiously kept track of every trade rumor. In 2022, it was about Donovan Mitchell, who was eventually traded to Cleveland. In 2023, there were rumblings about Paul George. It's still to be determined who will dominate the rumors this summer. Maybe it'll be Donovan again.
Following their first 50-win season in over a decade, the Knicks could cash in their assets for another star this summer. Yes, New York could run it back and make noise in the East, but this summer is the time for the Knicks to make their big move before dealing with the CBA-related "punishments" in 2025.
It's still too early to know who will be available, but it's not too early to speculate about what could happen.
Dream Knicks trade target: Giannis Antetokounmpo
If you're having flashbacks to last summer, you're not alone. Giannis Antetokounmpo put pressure on the Bucks organization to make a big splash after their first-round exit in the playoffs, and Milwaukee delivered by trading for Damian Lillard. Antetokounmpo signed a three-year, $186 million max extension.
The Bucks' 2023-24 season didn't go as hoped. First-year head coach Adrian Griffin was fired after 43 games in which Milwaukee had a 30-13 record and replaced by Doc Rivers. The Bucks slipped down to No. 3 in the East at the end of the regular season. Antetokounmpo missed the postseason entirely, while Lillard missed a few games in Milwaukee's second consecutive first-round exit.
As long as Antetokounmpo is in Wisconsin, the Bucks will be contenders. He's signed through the 2027-28 season, a $62.9 million player option. Lillard is signed through 2026-27, a $58.6 million player option. The point guard looked uncomfortable last season. He'll turn 34 in July, so the clock is ticking for Dame to win his first championship.
It's unlikely that Antetokounmpo will ask out this summer, which is why he's a dream trade target for New York. Another disappointing postseason could result in the MVP dominating trade rumors next summer. If that happens, it could be too late for the Knicks to go all-in on Antetokounmpo.