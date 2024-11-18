Latest report gives fans some clarity on status of injured Knicks rookie
New York Knicks fans were pleasantly surprised with their team's selections in the 2024 NBA Draft. So far, the rookies have lived up to the hype. Well, except for one, but that's because he hasn't played yet.
The Knicks acquired Kevin McCullar Jr. in a trade with the Suns on draft night. The forward spent his first three collegiate seasons with Texas Tech and transferred to Kansas for his last two seasons. He averaged a career-high 18.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game for the Jayhawks in 2023-24, shooting 45.4% from the field and 33.3% from three.
The end of McCullar's final season with Kansas didn't go as hoped. He missed several games down the stretch because of a bone bruise and was ruled out of the NCAA Tournament. However, the injury didn't keep him from being drafted.
McCullar didn't play in Summer League or preseason and hasn't played for Westchester yet after he signed a two-way contract. He sits at the end of New York's bench in street clothes. Fans knew he wouldn't be ready to play immediately, but some have started to be concerned about his status.
Knicks rookie Kevin McCullar Jr. is continuing to rehab from knee injury
In James L. Edwards III's latest mailbag for The Athletic, a fan asked if McCullar will play this year (subscription required). Edwards said we could "possibly" see the rookie play for Westchester sometime this season, but based on his understanding, McCullar will "be out several months."
There seems to be nothing to be worried about. The Knicks knew McCullar would miss significant time but drafted him anyway. New York wouldn't have done so if the injury were severe.
As Edwards noted, if McCullar is cleared to play this season, his unofficial NBA debut will happen with Westchester, giving fans another reason to tune into the Knicks' G League affiliate. Don't expect McCullar to be firing on all cylinders if he returns because of his injury, but it will be fun to watch him progress. He's the ideal Tom Thibodeau player.
There are other injured New York players to be concerned about (like Miles McBride, Precious Achiuwa, and Mitchell Robinson). McCullar isn't one of them. Like Edwards said, the Knicks likely want the rookie to be fully healthy before he plays in a game.